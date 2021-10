Back 4 Blood has done a lot of things right, it has captured the essence of the Left 4 Dead franchise perfectly. It hasn’t just captured the essence of Left 4 Dead though, it has built upon and improved the games. One way in which it has done so is with the atmosphere of the game. Left 4 Dead had a decent atmosphere but it wasn’t one of the strong points of the franchise. The games had their moments. There’s nothing like hearing a Witch in Left 4 Dead but overall the games were probably held back by the time.

