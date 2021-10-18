Child, 18 Months, Killed in North Hills Crash

NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — A two-vehicle crash in North Hills Sunday fatally injured an 18-month-old boy and seriously injured a woman, according to Los Angeles police.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:35 a.m. to the 15500 block of West Nordhoff Street, where witnesses said at least one of the vehicles “bounced” into a wall, injuring the child and woman, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The two victims were standing on a corner near a food cart when a silver 2016 Honda HRV turning left onto Langdon Avenue from westbound Nordhoff sideswiped an approaching vehicle going north on Nordhoff. The HRV, which had been turned around by the impact of the crash, continued accelerating and jumped the curb, hitting pedestrians on the corner.

A woman was injured in the crash, along with an unrelated child, who was with his grandparents and was in a stroller when he was struck.

The boy died later at a hospital, according to Officer Anthony Delatore of the Los Angeles Police Department. Police did not release the child’s name, but he was identified by family and friends as Sebastian Chavez Morales.

The vehicle that was sideswiped didn’t stop after the crash and the driver was initially wanted on suspicion of hit-and-run. According to LAPD, the party involved in the incident voluntarily came to the their Valley Traffic Division Station around 4 pm Sunday and was fully cooperative when being interviewed by detectives. The person was released pending further investigation and no arrest have yet been made.