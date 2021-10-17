CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney For Family Of Miya Marcano Said Police Incident Report Raises More Questions

By CBSMiami.com Team
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The law firm working with the family of Pembroke Pine’s teen Miya Marcano , whose body was found in a wooded area near an Orlando apartment, said the heavily redacted police report about the investigation into her death left him with more questions than answers.

According to a statement from Jodi Lewis, a spokesperson for the family attorney Daryl Washington, there are a number of things in the incident report that conflict with witness statements and the physical evidence.

The statement cited a lack of critical details regarding the condition of her apartment upon entry and signs that there was a struggle.

They also claimed in the statement that the incident report did not detail the fact that Armando Caballero admitted that he attempted to date Marcano, but his advances were rejected. They added that a deputy sent to her Arden Villa apartment was told by at least two witnesses prior to encountering Caballero that he had been harassing her and made her feel uncomfortable.

According to the law firm statement, Marcano’s family asked for a welfare check when she missed her flight home to Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 24.

Cellphone video , shot by one Marcano’s relatives, was released by the Washington Law Firm which shows her family members interacting with Caballero and the Orange County Sheriff Department around 3:45 a.m. Saturday Sept. 25, one day after the South Florida native was last seen alive.

The family said Caballero arrived in front of Marcano’s apartment and asked Marcano’s aunt, “Are you looking for Miya?”

“Despite having ample evidence and reasonable suspicion to detain Caballero, Deputy Paulino allowed Caballero to leave the scene. Deputy Paulino’s actions fall below the national standards and for the manner in which he handled the investigation,” according to a statement from Lewis.

Marcano vanished the same day he reportedly used a master key to enter Marcano’s apartment. Investigators said Caballero was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked and was considered the “prime suspect.” Caballero apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

“Had the investigating deputies and management of the Arden Villas simply checked the key fob system when they were provided with credible evidence that Miya was missing, the outcome may have been different. Miya was failed by officials who had the ability to protect her and act with a sense of urgency but did not view this incident as being a priority,” according to the statement from the law firm.

