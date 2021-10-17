CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call For Submissions: "Body + Performance"

ArchDaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exigencies and politics of built...

www.archdaily.com

ArchDaily

Call for Submissions: ArchDaily's 2021 New Practices

From social, racial, economical inequity to virtual, immersive environments, the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping trends and pushing societies to discuss how we will live together in the future. In this context, architecture has been navigating through sequential changes over the last decades with the rise and latter consolidation of new...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

2021-22 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions

The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about celebrating wood as a safe, strong, and sophisticated building material. Projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are accepted from Canada, US, and internationally, adding value to the diversity of wood building application examples.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Disguise LA Creative Workspace / CHA Collective

Text description provided by the architects. Disguise LA is a creative workspace outpost for the Los Angeles offices of a London- based video and performance art technology company. Located on the ground floor of an industrial warehouse in the Arts District of downtown, the workspace was designed to incorporate two uses.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Call for Entries - Renewal of Budapest Railway Station and its surroundings - International Architectural Design Contest

Call for Entries - Renewal of Budapest Railway Station and its surroundings - International Architectural Design Contest. The Budapest Development Agency announces an international architectural design contest for the renewal of the Nyugati Railway Station and its surroundings. Nyugati Railway Station is both one of the most significant railway monuments...
DESIGN
suunews.net

The University Journal is Accepting Submissions for Front Cover Art

SUU News’ staff are accepting submissions for the cover art contest for the fall 2021 edition of their magazine: “The University Journal.”. The winning artist will receive a $50 SUU Bookstore gift card, their art on the front cover and their photo and bio printed in the magazine. Submissions are due October 24, and multiple submissions are more than welcome.
VISUAL ART
moversmakers.org

OTR Film Festival set to return; calling for submissions

The Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, presented by Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD), is set to return in the summer of 2022 and is now accepting submissions through Jan. 6. The OTR Film Fest is known for bringing films from around the world for a celebration of diversity, inclusion...
CINCINNATI, OH
ArchDaily

At Dutch Design Week 2021 A Building Made of Biobased Materials Illustrates The Possibilities of Circular Design

At Dutch Design Week 2021 A Building Made of Biobased Materials Illustrates The Possibilities of Circular Design. At the Dutch Design Week, a house created entirely from bio-based materials aims to illustrate that circular design is not only feasible but a scaleable construction method for the future. Featuring 100 types of sustainable materials, The Exploded View Beyond Building is a concrete example of the possibilities of creating a circular living environment, bringing together substantial research into high-quality components fit for disassembly and modular design.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Escenario SHIROKANE Building / Ryuichi Sasaki / Sasaki Architecture + Rieko Okumura / YTRO DESIGN INSTITUTE

Escenario SHIROKANE Building / Ryuichi Sasaki / Sasaki Architecture + Rieko Okumura / YTRO DESIGN INSTITUTE. Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Residential. Architects: Ryuichi Sasaki / Sasaki Architecture, YTRO DESIGN INSTITUTE. Area: 346 m². Year: 2020. Photographs: Takumi Ota. Light Design: Lighting Sou, Natsuha Kameoka / Lighting Sou. Structure Engineer:...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Rural Geometries Barn / Paradigma Ariadné

Lead Architects: Attila Róbert Csóka, Szabolcs Molnár, Dávid Smiló. Constructor: Fa-ker Sped Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. Budapest-based Paradigma Ariadné architecture studio was invited by the city of Sándorfalva to design a buffalo barn and an educational trail into their natural protected land that today is wholly covered with reeds. The initial aim of the development was to immigrate buffalos to the place.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Berkut Baroneza House / Yuri Vital

Text description provided by the architects. The design process for Berkut Baroneza House starts from a simple initial concept, the creation of a horizontal volume, almost laminar, that would rest softly on the unevenness of the terrain to create its various views - both the intimate and the furthest ones, overlooking the valley ahead. From this first glance, the concept was established: an architecture, subtle and intrinsic to the local context of Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Come Together. The Architecture of Multigenerational Living

Three or four generations living under one roof, sharing their rooms, meals, and lives—this is multigenerational living. Around the world this more communal approach to living is getting increasingly popular. It’s not just within the family. Intergenerational community living is also making a comeback: Architectural experimentation is also creating space for new models of coliving that are bringing people from different backgrounds and generations, who might not typically live together, all into the same shared home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Shiwan Zhusheli Exhibition Hall / ALL STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. In early 2019, ALL Studio was asked by HUATENG Co., Ltd. to design the exhibition hall of Shiwan town (an ancient town in the south of Wuzhen town) in an agricultural tourism park. In the planning design, the whole park retains the original natural feeling to the greatest extent. When people enter the site from the southwest corner of the park, they can see the plum forest and open grassland surrounded by bamboo fences in the park. Therefore, the design consideration of the exhibition hall building is also defined as a simple and rough temperament in nature from the beginning of the design.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Internal Landscape Villa / Atelier Stepán

Manufacturers: VitrA, Hot-Fire, String, Todus, Viki Štěpánová. “I wanted to try and create an inner disposition in which people can move naturally, where they can swim like a fish in the water. The kind of relaxed living where you subconsciously anticipate where everything is. The natural flow of the daylight is most important. As light flows through large windows as well as through circular openings in the roof. When I first visited the completed project, my eleven-year-old daughter unexpectedly stayed there for the next three days, because she loved the space so much.“ (Marek Štěpán – Naturalness)
INTERIOR DESIGN
Variety

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon who decides to finance a great work of cinema after surveying his legacy and finding it lacking in prestige. He purchases the rights to a Nobel Prize–winning novel about sibling rivalry and entrusts the property to enigmatic auteur Lola Cuevas (Cruz). A visionary conceptualist with...
MOVIES
illinoisstate.edu

Submissions open for 2022 Image of Research

The Office of Student Research announced submissions are open for the 2022 Image of Research competition. Students are asked to create or capture one compelling, static image of their research and submit it along with a brief (150-word maximum) narrative that explains how the image represents the research. Open to...
NORMAL, IL
popville.com

“World premiere performance of WAKE UP: Liberation Call at Dawn, tomorrow at 7:30am in the Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden”

“Set your alarm! Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 am, American artist Abigail DeVille marks the arrival of her multimedia sculpture, Light of Freedom (2020) on the National Mall with the premiere of, WAKE UP: Liberation Call at Dawn (2021) in the Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden. DeVille’s invocation of freedom in voice and percussion includes contributions from artist-scholar-sound healer Jadele McPherson; West African drumming from Farafina Kan, and go-go music from The JoGo Project. The free, outdoor performance begins at 7:30am and last approximately 45 minutes. Registration is appreciated.
ENTERTAINMENT
wwnytv.com

Food and Drink Art Show - Call for Submissions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Artists are invited to submit artwork for our 2021 themed show, “Food & Drink”. We ask that you submit any artwork that speaks to the theme, in your opinion. The final exhibited work will be selected by an independent juror. Starting in 2021, we have instituted jury fees for each show - $10 for non-partners, $5 for basic creative partners, and free for enhanced creative partners. The opening event for this exhibit will be held Thursday, November 18th, 2021, at 7:00 PM. We hope you will join us for this virtual opening via Zoom. Attendance is not mandatory but strongly encouraged. If you would like to discuss your work during the event, please contact our programs coordinator at programs@slcartscouncil.org. This exhibit will be hosted online only at slcartscouncil.org. SLC Arts manages all sales, collects sales tax and shipping fees (if applicable), and covers credit card fees. The artist will receive a commission of 70% of the sale price. Submission criteria:
WATERTOWN, NY
toughpigs.com

Two Things About Muppets Haunted Mansion: A Call for Submissions

UPDATE: We got a HUGE number of submissions for this. We’re thrilled that everyone has so much to say! But the numbers have gotten pretty overwhelming, so we’re turning off responses. Thanks to everyone who has submitted, and keep an eye out for the follow-up post with everyone’s thoughts!. Fans...
MOVIES

