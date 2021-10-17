Call For Submissions: "Body + Performance"

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Artists are invited to submit artwork for our 2021 themed show, “Food & Drink”. We ask that you submit any artwork that speaks to the theme, in your opinion. The final exhibited work will be selected by an independent juror. Starting in 2021, we have instituted jury fees for each show - $10 for non-partners, $5 for basic creative partners, and free for enhanced creative partners. The opening event for this exhibit will be held Thursday, November 18th, 2021, at 7:00 PM. We hope you will join us for this virtual opening via Zoom. Attendance is not mandatory but strongly encouraged. If you would like to discuss your work during the event, please contact our programs coordinator at programs@slcartscouncil.org. This exhibit will be hosted online only at slcartscouncil.org. SLC Arts manages all sales, collects sales tax and shipping fees (if applicable), and covers credit card fees. The artist will receive a commission of 70% of the sale price. Submission criteria:

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO