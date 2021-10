This past Sunday was one of the more bizarre collection of games we've seen this season. Kickers were missing extra points at every turn, everyone on the Giants got hurt, David Mills tattooed the Patriots for three touchdowns and the Lions took a lead with 37 seconds left in the game and still lost. We also got some fascinating PB&J commentary thanks to weather delay in Bill-Chiefs. Like I said, it was a weird day in the NFL.

