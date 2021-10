The Pittsburgh Steelers recently broke out a three-outside-linebacker defensive sub-package, deploying T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Melvin Ingram all on the field at the same time. After the first game in which it was used, head coach Mike Tomlin was pretty clear in saying it had always been their intention to do that, but they hadn’t had an opportunity from a health and preparation standpoint to utilize it, due to injuries at the position.

