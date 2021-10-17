CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets recall forward Yegor Chinakhov from Monsters

clevelandmonsters.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Monsters announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Yegor Chinakhov from the Monsters. A 6’0”, 179 lb. left-shooting native of Omsk, Russia, Chinakhov, 20, was selected by Columbus in the first round (21st overall) of the 2020 NHL...

www.clevelandmonsters.com

clevelandmonsters.com

Blue Jackets assign three players to Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Kevin Stenlund and defensemen Gabriel Carlsson and Mikko Lehtonen to the Monsters. A 6’4”, 209 lb. right-shooting native of Stockholm, Sweden, Stenlund, 25, was selected by Columbus in the second round (58th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 68 NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-21, Stenlund posted 11-9-20 with 20 penalty minutes and a -2 rating. In 99 AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-20, Stenlund supplied 21-24-45 with 40 penalty minutes and a -29 rating. Stenlund also registered 22-23-45 with 66 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 151 SHL appearances for HV71 spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, helping the club claim the 2016-17 SHL Championship.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Brad Larsen Showing Some Personality Behind the Bench

Columbus Blue Jackets’ head coach Brad Larsen has been with the team since 2014 when they hired him as an assistant coach. Now seven years later and after a promotion to head coach, we are seeing a side to him we haven’t seen in public before. It turns out Larsen...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets finish preseason by hosting Penguins

The Blue Jackets complete the exhibtion slate tonight with a true dress rehearsal game, as Columbus will ice its top players in Nationwide Arena against visiting Pittsburgh. It could very well be a preview of what is to come when the Blue Jackets begin the regular season Thursday vs. Arizona, as most of the team's NHL players are in the lineup for the battle with the Penguins, who are also bringing an NHL-caliber roster.
NHL
NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Domi to make preseason debut for Blue Jackets

Rossi doesn't make roster for Wild; Galchenyuk week to week for Coyotes. Welcome to the 2021-22 NHL training camp buzz. With training camps open for all 32 teams and the regular season beginning Tuesday, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Max Domi will make...
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

Investigation continues into death of Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

An investigation into the death of Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks remains unresolved three months after a police report was turned over to a prosecutor. Kivlenieks died July 4 after being struck in the chest by a fireworks mortar shell while attending a wedding at the offseason home of Blue Jackets goaltending coach Manny Legace in Novi, Michigan. Novi Police conducted a preliminary investigation and concluded Kivlenieks’ death was a tragic accident.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Blue Jackets’ Lessons Learned From the Preseason

The Columbus Blue Jackets ended their preseason with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. With the loss, the Blue Jackets finished with a 4-2-2 preseason record. What did we learn about this team during these eight games? I’m glad you asked. Let’s dive in and...
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

Rookies Sillinger, Chinakhov survive Blue Jackets NHL roster cutdown

It looks like the Blue Jackets’ standout rookies did enough to make the NHL roster. Things could change before the NHL’s 5 p.m. Monday deadline to submit official rosters, but Cole Sillinger, 18, and Yegor Chinakhov, 20, were not included in the team’s paring of seven players Sunday. The cut...
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

Former Blue Jacket Seth Jones sells Arena District condominium

Former Columbus Blue Jacket Seth Jones has sold his Arena District condominium, a few months after being traded. Jones, a star defenseman for the Blue Jackets for six seasons, sold the 6th-floor condominium in the Parks Edge building for $2.05 million to Margaret and Richard Santulli, founder of the Columbus aviation company NetJets.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Werenski ready to shoulder pressure, lead Blue Jackets

"My goal should be trying to be the best defenseman in the League," Werenski said at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour in Chicago in September. "I think every year you go into a season with personal goals, team goals in mind but for me, at this point in my career, I'm 24, I've played five years, I've experienced the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs, I done all that and now I want to take my game to another level.
NHL
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Blue Jackets vice president of marketing discusses season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Hockey season and the Blue Jackets are preparing to hit the ice. Columbus Blue Jackets VP of Marketing Ryan Chenault discusses opening night and what fans can expect with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The Blue Jackets will host Plaza Party ahead...
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Blue Jackets give up late lead and lose to Penguins

The Columbus Blue Jackets hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins for their final preseason game. The roster appears to be mostly set, but this game was an opportunity for a few guys to battle for the last few spots. Let’s take a look at what happened. 1st Period. The Blue Jackets came...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jackets place defenceman Mikko Lehtonen on waivers for buyout

The Columbus Blue Jackets have suspended Mikko Lehtonen and placed the defenceman on unconditional waivers, the team announced Tuesday. Lehtonen, who re-signed with Columbus on a one-year deal over the summer, failed to report to the Blue Jackets' American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland after clearing waivers. He was placed on waivers again for the purpose of a buyout, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
NHL
markerzone.com

BLUE JACKETS SUSPEND DEFENCEMAN AND PUT HIM ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

It looks like Mikko Lehtonen's time with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and possibly the entire NHL, is over. Lehtonen who was a star with Jokerit of the KHL before coming to North America, has been suspended by the team and put on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Boone Jenner Is Officially The Seventh Captain in Blue Jackets Franchise History

The "C" has a new home in Columbus. The Blue Jackets named Boone Jenner the seventh captain in team history on Tuesday morning, two days before the start of their 2021-22 season. Jenner, 28, follows Lyle Odelein (2000-02), forward Ray Whitney (2002-03), defenseman Luke Richardson (2003-05), defenseman Adam Foote (2005-08),...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Overtime goal by Jason Zucker leads Penguins past Blue Jackets

The Penguins concluded their preseason with a 4-3 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Nationwide Arena. Forward Jason Zucker scored his first goal of the preseason off a rebound scramble during a power-play sequence at 1 minute, 18 seconds of the extra period. After Blue Jackets...
NHL

