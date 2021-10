Three big players in the cycling industry — Cannondale, EF Pro Cycling and USA Cycling — have collaborated to create a brand new three-year grant programme for Black and Indigenous student-athletes in the US. The programme will launch between this month and spring 2022, with the intention of strengthening three schools’ abilities to recruit new students and encourage participation in cycling while developing leadership and collaborative skills amongst the teams.

