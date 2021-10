This weekend's DC FanDome event will feature a big reveal from Andy Muschietti's adaptation of The Flash. The director took to his wife's social media to share a short video teasing the event. The filmmaker is finishing production on The Flash in the UK right now, and is preparing for an appearance at the virtual fan event on Saturday, where The Flash will be one of the movies discussed. So far, fans have seen very little official content for the film, beginning with a pair of concept art images released at FanDome last year, and a number of teaser images featuring the Supergirl, Batman, and Flash costumes that Muschietti has shared.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO