Battistella takes aim at Ardennes after Veneto Classic victory

Pedal to the Medal, Cassio Rivetti Takes Home Victory in the $20,000 1.40m Speed Classic, sponsored by EquiFit. Temecula, Calif. – Oct 21, 2021 – Closing out competition Thursday afternoon in the Grand Prix Arena was the $20,000 1.40m Speed Classic, sponsored by EquiFit, at Galway Downs for Nilforushan Equisport Events’ Temecula Valley National Fall Week II. All seven classes held in the expansive arena were set in the USEF Table II Section I format, encouraging riders to go pedal to the medal for a clear round to earn the win. With only one shot in the ring to claim victory, the riders battled it out, leaving nothing on the table. The atmosphere was lively with spectators gathering to watch the field of top competitors vie for top honors. In the end, it was Cassio Rivetti and Kandella who topped the leaderboard with the quickest clear round.

