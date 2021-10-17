CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Matthew Wright’s field goal double snatches Jacksonville victory

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcaTU_0cU4oB4p00

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended the second-longest losing streak in NFL history as Matthew Wright’s last-gasp field goal sealed a stunning 23-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s all-Florida clash in London.

A week on from the Atlanta Falcons overcoming the New York Jets, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was again packed to the rafters as the NFL London Games double-header came to a thrilling conclusion.

Both teams needed a shot in the arm after poor starts to the season and the Jaguars grabbed their chance, ending their 20-game losing run by beating the Dolphins thanks to Wright’s field goal at the death.

There were wild celebrations after Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence – the first pick in this year’s draft – and head coach Urban Meyer secured their first NFL wins on an afternoon that looked to be heading the Dolphins’ way.

Jaylen Waddle opened the scoring as Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned strongly from a rib injury, but Lawrence found Marvin Jones Jr for a touchdown late to bring the score within three at half-time.

Star running back James Robinson added another Jags touchdown but Waddle responded with his second of the day and the game looked to be heading to overtime after Wright drew the score level with a 54-yard field goal.

But, having failed to score a field goal in their first five games, the little-known kicker hit a last-second winner from 53 yards.

The Dolphins had started well as they looked to end a four-game losing run, with returning Tagovailoa making some smart decisions during an opening drive that ended in a Waddle touchdown. Jason Sanders added the extra point.

Lawrence attempted to lead his side straight back up the field but tight end Dan Arnold dropped a key pass as the Dolphins restricted the Jags to a Wright field goal.

Tagovailoa continued to impress but the Dolphins were failing to make promising moments count, with Sanders field goals from 33 and 24 yards all they could add before the Jags showed signs of life.

Some bold play saw Lawrence convert a fourth down, allowing him to launch a 28-yard bomb that Jones Jr brought in superbly. Wright’s extra point meant the Jags were within three at half-time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DbS1_0cU4oB4p00

Meyer’s men maintained momentum after the break. Some fine Lawrence completions were followed by a scintillating 24-yard Robinson run just short of the goal-line, setting up the running back to bundle home a touchdown.

The sides traded turnovers and the Dolphins drove down the field, with Waddle celebrating his second touchdown of the day when grabbing a two-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins saw two challenges rejected as play became tense, with Wright drawing the game level with a curling 54-yard field goal – an effort that looked set to send the game to overtime.

But the decision for Lawrence to send a quick low pass to Laviska Shenault Jr and then a quick time out gave Wright the chance to hit a 53-yard winner.

Comments / 0

Related
JaguarReport

Jaguars' Matthew Wright Randomly Drug Tested Following Game-Winning Field Goals

Matthew Wright has been the unlikely member of a number of stories in recent days. The former UCF and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker went from software engineer back to NFL kicker a few weeks ago after the unlikely regression of formerly elite kicker Josh Lambo. He was the unlikely hero in the Jaguars' 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, kicking a 53-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Trevor Lawrence
nfltraderumors.co

Jaguars Elevating K Matthew Wright

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they are elevating K Matthew Wright to their active roster for Sunday. Wright, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp. He signed a futures...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Field Goals#Jets#Dolphins#Falcons#American Football#Nfluk
News4Jax.com

🔒Last month he was an engineer. Now Matthew Wright is a Jaguars hero

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A brand new face to the Jacksonville Jaguars is now their hero after helping to give the team its first win in 399 days on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The kicker is usually not the star of the show, but rookie Matthew Wright, who said he’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags Week 6 Player of the Game vs. Dolphins: Kicker Matthew Wright

For today, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ kicking woes are put to rest. Head coach Urban Meyer decided to give kicker Matthew Wright the nod today instead of the veteran Josh Lambo. Wright more than delivered, kicking the game-winning 53-yard field goal for the win. It was that kick that ended the team’s 20-game losing streak, and for the first time in a long time, they gave fans some hope for the future.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars get first win since Week 1, 2020 on last-second Matthew Wright field goal

Through their first five games of the 2021 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t make a single field goal attempt. Josh Lambo had attempted three and missed them all, and Matthew Wright, elevated to starter after Lambo was out for personal reasons, had missed both of his attempts. But Wright made up for it in the Jaguars’ 23-20 win over the Dolphins Sunday in London — the first win for the Jaguars since their opening game of the 2020 season.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Matthew Wright: "Everybody knows who Matt Wright is…"

JACKSONVILLE – Life comes at you fast in the NFL. Here's how fast it came for Matthew Wright:. He was very much an NFL unknown three weeks ago. He was still pretty unknown a few days ago. "Now, everybody knows who Matt[hew] Wright is," Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer said...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

301K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy