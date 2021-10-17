CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries

By DÁNICA COTO, EVENS SANON Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings was accused...

www.timesdaily.com

Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Haiti's Most Dangerous Gang "400 Mawozo have stayed away from kidnapping Americans up to now"

The gang thought to be responsible for kidnapping 16 Americans and one Canadian is known as 400 Mawozo. For several months 400 Mawozo has fought in armed combat with rival gangs and abducted people from all walks of life, even police officers. There are also reports that the gang is raping women and recruiting children into its ranks, but kidnapping has become its most lucrative business.
AFP

Haiti gang leader threatens to kill hostages: video

The leader of a Haitian gang who kidnapped a group of North Americans over the weekend has threatened to execute them, according to video seen by AFP. The footage shot Wednesday but released Thursday on social media showed Wilson Joseph, wearing a suit and surrounded by armed men, in front of coffins containing the bodies of five members of his gang. "Since I'm not getting what I need, I'll kill these Americans," Joseph said, speaking in Haitian Creole.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc

FBI, US embassy working to obtain release of Americans kidnapped in Haiti

The FBI, the State Department, and other U.S. agencies have dispatched a team to assist Haitian authorities in their efforts to negotiate the safe release of a group of missionaries kidnapped by a gang in the troubled country, according to U.S. officials. Seventeen people, including 16 U.S. citizens, were abducted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Frenchman tied to far-right abduction charged with terrorism

PARIS (AP) — A former politician who called for the overthrow of the French government has been charged with terrorism in connection with what authorities have said was an extreme-right plot to attack vaccination centers, a masonic lodge and other targets. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Byesville resident among the kidnapped missionaries in Haiti, Rep. Johnson calls for President Biden’s intervention

OHIO (WTRF) – A group of missionaries kidnapped in Haiti remain in very serious danger this evening. Several of the missionaries are from Ohio, including one believed to be from Guernsey County. 7NEWS spoke to Ohio Representative Bill Johnson about the situation. Johnson’s office tells us that the individual from Guernsey County is from Byesville, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Baltimore

Two Men Wounded, One Critically, In Separate Baltimore Shootings Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot and wounded, one critically, in separate incidents in Baltimore Saturday, Baltimore Police said. A 33-year-old man is in critical condition at a hospital after he was shot several times just before 12:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Saratoga Street, police said. A 60-year-old man was shot in the hand before 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of Pen Lucy Road, police said. He took himself to the hospital and told officers he had gotten into a dispute with the person who shot him. Police did not release any details about the suspect. Anyone with information about the first incident is asked to call Western District detectives at 410-396-2477. Anyone with information about the second incident is asked to call 410-396-2488. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous regarding either is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit their website.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

