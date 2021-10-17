Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot and wounded, one critically, in separate incidents in Baltimore Saturday, Baltimore Police said. A 33-year-old man is in critical condition at a hospital after he was shot several times just before 12:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Saratoga Street, police said. A 60-year-old man was shot in the hand before 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of Pen Lucy Road, police said. He took himself to the hospital and told officers he had gotten into a dispute with the person who shot him. Police did not release any details about the suspect. Anyone with information about the first incident is asked to call Western District detectives at 410-396-2477. Anyone with information about the second incident is asked to call 410-396-2488. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous regarding either is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit their website.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO