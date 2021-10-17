CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma County, OK

2 men who had fled Oklahoma jail and prison back in custody

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two men who had escaped from an Oklahoma county jail and a state prison in separate incidents have been found and returned to the facilities where they were being held, according to authorities.

On Sunday, prison staff at the Dick Conner Correctional Center, located in northeast Oklahoma, discovered that inmate Jason Alexander was not in his cell during the 6 a.m. count, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Officers found Alexander within 600 yards of the prison. He was taken into custody without incident.

Alexander, 40, was convicted of first-degree arson and possession of a firearm in a case out of Oklahoma County.

In the other incident, an inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail who had escaped and was missing for two days was found Friday.

Nicholas James Leach, 41, escaped from the county jail Wednesday night after he stole a wireless remote from a detention officer’s duty belt and the officer’s keys and escaped in the officer’s car.

Nicoma Park police captured Leach Friday evening.

Leach has been in jail since May 29. He had pleaded guilty this month to second-degree burglary.

Leach’s escape was the fourth one by an inmate from the county jail this year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire at Nebraska prison sends 1 person to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fire in a housing unit at the Lincoln Correctional Center on Saturday sent one person to the hospital, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. The Lincoln Journal-Star reported that emergency crews responded to the facility at about 11:30 a.m. The extent of the injuries to the person taken to the hospital wasn’t known as of early Saturday afternoon, said Fire Chief Dave Engler.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

2 arrested in death of Port Orchard man involving pot deal

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — Two people were arrested in connection with the death of a teen who went missing in South Kitsap County this week, law enforcement officials said. Kannon Stephens, 19, of Gig Harbor was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tyrone Sero, 19, of Port Orchard, The Kitsap Sun reported. Karlen Talent, 20, of Port Orchard was arrested and charged with being an accomplice. A third suspect hasn’t been located.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
The Associated Press

Longtime Pima County administrator injured in collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Chuck Huckelberry, the longtime top staff official for Pima County, was critically injured in a collision while bicycling in downtown Tucson Saturday morning, the county announced. Huckelberry was hospitalized in stable but critical condition “after being struck by a vehicle,” according to a statement released by...
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

Oklahoma cities, others join in effort to overturn McGirt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The cities of Tulsa and Owasso, state law enforcement and business groups and the states of Texas, Kansas, Louisiana and Nebraska have filed briefs supporting Oklahoma’s request that the U.S. Supreme Court overturn its ruling that some tribal reservations were never disestablished. The briefs briefs filed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

624K+
Followers
334K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy