2 men who had fled Oklahoma jail and prison back in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two men who had escaped from an Oklahoma county jail and a state prison in separate incidents have been found and returned to the facilities where they were being held, according to authorities.

On Sunday, prison staff at the Dick Conner Correctional Center, located in northeast Oklahoma, discovered that inmate Jason Alexander was not in his cell during the 6 a.m. count, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Officers found Alexander within 600 yards of the prison. He was taken into custody without incident.

Alexander, 40, was convicted of first-degree arson and possession of a firearm in a case out of Oklahoma County.

In the other incident, an inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail who had escaped and was missing for two days was found Friday.

Nicholas James Leach, 41, escaped from the county jail Wednesday night after he stole a wireless remote from a detention officer’s duty belt and the officer’s keys and escaped in the officer’s car.

Nicoma Park police captured Leach Friday evening.

Leach has been in jail since May 29. He had pleaded guilty this month to second-degree burglary.

Leach’s escape was the fourth one by an inmate from the county jail this year.