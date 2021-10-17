CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas gatherings safe for vaccinated people

By Jordan Smith
fox26houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, but Dr. Anthony Fauci said it doesn’t need to hinder vaccinated people from gathering for holiday celebrations this year. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and chief medical advisor to Biden, made the rounds Sunday morning with national media outlets. He told...

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says These States Could See the Next COVID Surge

At this point in the pandemic, it would be a massive understatement to say that everyone is ready to put COVID-19 behind us once and for all. But thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, certain areas of the country are still struggling to bring down infections, particularly in the South where some places saw their highest ever levels of cases over the summer. But even as the Delta surge is showing signs of waning in certain spots, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, warns that another set of states could soon see cases rise as the virus spreads. Read on to see which areas could be affected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Surprising Warning

Coronavirus cases are going down. "As of yesterday, the seven day daily average of cases was about 75,500 cases per day, which represents a decrease of about 16% over the prior week. The seven day average of hospital admissions was about 6,000 per day, also a decrease of about 11% from the prior week. And the seven day average of daily deaths were about 1,200 per day. A decrease of about 3% from the previous week throughout the pandemic," said Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, this morning. So what's the bad news? Cases still aren't low enough. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared with Walensky. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice from today's conference—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

Fauci encourages safe Halloween celebrations

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. As weekly averages of COVID-19 cases decline across the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci says celebrations such as trick-or-treating are now safe to enjoy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You Need a Booster Before This Date, Virus Experts Warn

Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now eligible for additional COVID shots months after receiving their first doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have authorized and recommended booster shots for select recipients at least six months out from their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer's two-dose series, and everyone who initially received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine at least two months ago. But because the agencies also authorized mixing and matching booster doses, some people may be waiting on a specific vaccine. Virus experts are currently cautioning against this practice, saying that when you get the booster could be more important than which booster you get.
PUBLIC HEALTH
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

As we type this, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting to vote on whether or not to recommend COVID boosters for those who got the Moderna and J&J vaccine. (Yesterday, the FDA authorized the doses, and said any brand can be used as a booster—a "mix and match" process.) In fact, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, is expected to vote in favor of these boosters as soon as tonight. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning to answer questions about the boosters. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS

