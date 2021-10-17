PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 10/17/2021

The thing about this debut album from 40-year-old vocalist Trineice Robinson is it doesn’t sound like a debut album from a 40-year-old vocalist. Robinson, who also goes by the name of Trineice Robinson-Martin, is a highly skilled singer well-versed in the art of jazz improvisation known as scat, and she’s equally adept at singing gospel/Christian, rhythm & blues, rock, country, and pop.
Jazz veteran Bobby Watson provided an intimate show Oct. 15 at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel in Rehoboth Beach. Watson, a native of Kansas, has been an active musician since the 1970s, releasing 20 albums and contributing to many others. He has taught at various universities throughout the country, and has composed, writing a song for the soundtrack of the film “A Bronx Tale.”
Join Roland Dierauf and make a donation between 7 and 11 Saturday during Jazz and Beyond to be entered to win "The Complete Blue Note and Roost Recordings" of Bud Powell, a previously loved, but rare edition gifted to us by a fan. This four-CD set collects Powell's 1947 session...
An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 15 , 2021, hosted by Amy Lorek. The show features tracks from Joey Calderazzo, Benny Waters Quartet, Ernie Watts, Billy Barber, Jim Cullum Jazz Band, The Essence All Stars, Larry Karush, Tom Talbert Orchestra, Chick Corea, Justin Robinson, Alfredo Rodriguez. Duke Ellington, Wynton and Ellis Marsalis, and more.
The pandemic may have stopped live music for a beat, but on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. the UW-Whitewater Jazz One Ensemble and world famous guest artist Robert Hurst showed the audience that jazz is alive and well. Presented with a timeless and classy sound, the only word to adequately describe the outcome of the night is, success. They reminded everyone what it means to go out for a night and truly enjoy music – not simply to listen, but to be engrossed.
Pat Metheny came to town on a Friday night, with an intimate stop at Chicago’s Thalia Hall, touring on the strength of his new project- “Side- Eye” a new release based on a fresh take on the classic organ trio format, which consists of an atypical style of instruments- piano / Hammond Organ / synths and bass synths, drums, and of course Pat Metheny on guitar. And no bass. Yeah- you heard right. No bass.
Sunday Night Jazz Showcase (#338) Program #338 (October 17 at 8:00pm) Jimmy, Percy, and Tootie Heath teamed up in 1975 to form the Heath Brothers. Up until then, bassist Percy had been busy with the Modern Jazz Quartet, but with the group in "retirement" (temporarily as it turned out), all three brothers were free to join forces.
The one album for me goes back to when I was quite young. I was 14 or 15 when I heard it, very near the beginning of playing jazz. It would have been soon after it was released in America. I heard it through Willis Conover [disc jockey on the Voice of America Jazz Hour radio programme that was broadcast across Europe and other parts of the world from the mid-1950s] – thanks to him all of us in the East parts of Europe were introduced to jazz. Actually, we in a Communist country heard more of the music than Americans at the time! When I came to the Berklee school of music [on a scholarship in 1966], I asked my fellow students, ‘Do you know this album, do you know that album?’; and they didn’t. I realised that they came from various cities in the US where they used to buy records that they would find in the local shop, but wouldn’t have had access to everything that I had on the radio. We had the whole spectrum thanks to Willis Conover. It made a lot of players what they were and still are today.
Oct. 14-17 Jazz at the Southern Theatre Concert Series: Gershwin, Berlin & Beyond. Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m. The Jazz at the Southern Theatre Concert Series features the Columbus Jazz Orchestra as they perform with special guests from across the country. This weekend features Patrick Bartley, Jr. a rising young saxophonist, and Lena Seikaly, a D.C.-based jazz vocalist.
In any normal year, the Grandel and the adjoining Dark Room would easily be in the conversation about the best place in town to take in some jazz. But with COVID-19 upending, well, everything, the Kranzberg Arts Foundation-affiliated spaces were forced to get creative. Luckily, creativity is part and parcel to the overall mission of the organization, and soon a solution was found. The Grandel’s Open Air series has been making sure the music keeps playing all throughout our long international nightmare, setting up shop in a tent behind the Grandel and hosting several performances per week by some of the region’s hottest acts. And there’s been no cutting corners on the COVID safety measures, either. In addition to the outdoor aspect, masking and distancing has been prioritized, technological solutions have been employed to improve airflow, and ordering systems have been streamlined to ensure as little contact between employees and patrons as possible. All that attention to detail has given the Open Air series the distinguished honor of being the longest-running pandemic-era event series in all of St. Louis — and, importantly, it’s given us all a little more musical reprieve in a time we need it most. —Daniel Hill.
After a long-illness, Bill Royston who founded the Portland Jazz Festival passed away at age 75. Read the wonderful stories he did for OMN after a baffling recovery from dementia. Bill Royston, strong-willed, controversial founder of the Portland Jazz Festival, always armed with prodigious taste in and understanding of music...
Fellow pianist Jane Reynolds will share the late avant-jazz musician's rare recordings in an afternoon broadcast. Photo: WORT-FM’s studio on South Bedford Street in downtown Madison. Photo via Emily Mills on Flickr. When pianist, UW-Madison professor, composer, improviser, and experimental-music adventurer Joan Wildman died in 2020, she left behind brilliant...
WCSU highlights its outstanding large jazz ensembles in this presentation of big band classics featuring Frankensax, Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra on Friday, Oct. 29 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall, Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave. Extension,. Danbury. Advance ticket purchases at Eventbrite are...
She’s only 8 years old, but already, Isabella Sisk-González has five years of visual art collaboration under her belt. The third-grader showed 22 pieces at Minicine Gallery in Shreveport, Louisiana, with her grandfather, Dennis González, in September. Their show, Isabella Anais Sisk-González and Dennis González: 5 Years of Collaborative Works,...
