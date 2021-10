She’s affectionally known as Teddy Bear Girl by The Walking Dead fandom, but did you know her real name is Summer? The first walker killed by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was a small girl in pajamas, a bathrobe and fuzzy slippers. We see her slippered feet shuffle along as she stops to pick up her discarded teddy bear. Rick, thinking he is talking to a little girl, shouts out to her, but when she turns, we see a disfigured girl with dead milky eyes, and everyone knows she is a walker.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO