Want to access my Windows drives (external and local) from Finder

WPD is a portable tool to manage your Windows 10 / 11 privacy and firewall settings, uninstall Windows apps, and decide what apps can access your information. WPD enables you to disable Telemetry, Customer Experience Improvement, Advertising ID, Input Personalization, Cortana, OneDrive and other Windows features that have the potential to invade your privacy. If you're not sure about any tweaks, there's a question mark icon next to each setting so you can be sure what you're changing. There's also an option that allows you to remove anything from the Windows Store that came with Windows 10 including Xbox, Photos, Tips, Get Office, and more.
