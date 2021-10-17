CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to access my Windows drives (external and local) from Finder

By Philippe64
vmware.com
 6 days ago

Before my motherboard crashed and I put a new one in a new recycled Mac Pro (early 2009) I...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

The Windows Club

Fix Error Code 0x4005(16389) when upgrading Windows

In this guide, we are going to discuss how to fix error 0x4005(16389) when upgrading Windows. Several users have reportedly experienced this error code while performing an in-place upgrade to Windows 11/10. The error code says “Unable to make changes to your software” message followed by a long error message when triggered.
SOFTWARE
mmorpg.com

Windows 11 is available and Get Genuine Windows 10 key for $7.50 (SPONSORED)

Will you upgrade Windows 11? It will be Officially released this week. If your computer receives a notification in Windows Update, you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free. In order to provide help to these new users, a Tips application is pre-installed in the Windows 11 system. The program not only allows you to quickly learn about various new functions, but also provides a variety of tips. If you don’t like the new operating system after upgrading to Windows 11, you can also use a built-in operating system feature to easily go back to Windows 10 from Windows 11 within 10 days. So whether you like windows 11 or not, now windows 10 is still a good choice. If you don’t have windows 10 on your computer, the best to get it is now. GoDeal24.com is offering you the best offers on safe, hassle-free, and economical solutions for windows 10 software.
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

Turn iPad into external monitor for Windows PC with Luna Display 5.0

Luna Display 5.0 allows Windows PC users to make their iPad into a second screen. A hardware/software combination from Astropad lets the two disparate computers communicate via a wireless adapter for USB-C or HDMI. The app could already turn an iPad into a Mac display with a dongle. Luna Display...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

How do I stop Chrome, Edge or Firefox from accessing my Webcam or Mic in Windows 11/10?

Here is a guide on how to stop Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Mozilla Firefox from accessing your webcam or microphone in Windows 11/10. Doing so will basically prevent these web browsers from listening or watching you. Each of these browsers has specific settings options that you need to modify in order to block Chrome, Firefox, or Edge from gaining access to your mic or camera. However, the process is somewhat similar. Let us check out the step-by-step procedure to disable mic or camera access in these major web browsers on Windows 11/10.
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

USB external drive pass through not working

Tried passing through an external USB disk drive, does not show up in the guest os. Tried an 8GB flash drive, it did show up on lsblk. Anyone know how I can pass through a USB external drive so that I can access it in the vm?
COMPUTERS
Neowin

WPD (Windows Privacy Dashboard) 1.5 RC1

WPD is a portable tool to manage your Windows 10 / 11 privacy and firewall settings, uninstall Windows apps, and decide what apps can access your information. WPD enables you to disable Telemetry, Customer Experience Improvement, Advertising ID, Input Personalization, Cortana, OneDrive and other Windows features that have the potential to invade your privacy. If you're not sure about any tweaks, there's a question mark icon next to each setting so you can be sure what you're changing. There's also an option that allows you to remove anything from the Windows Store that came with Windows 10 including Xbox, Photos, Tips, Get Office, and more.
SOFTWARE
eteknix.com

Unsupported Systems Will Get Windows 11 Updates (For Now)

Although you can install Windows 11 on unsupported systems, Microsoft has made it abundantly clear, on multiple occasions, that such users should not expect to receive any updates to the operating system. It has, therefore, come as something as a surprise to find that an update released earlier this week was available for those systems. – So, what exactly has happened here? Well, following a report via TechSpot, it seems that Microsoft may have chosen their words very carefully as although unsupported systems can expect patches, it seems that this is probably going to end when the first major update is released.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Astropad’s Luna Display (finally) ships with Windows support

To say that the company has had a hard time with bringing its products to market would be the understatement of the century. We’ve been following the company and its product for its long and arduous route. The company originally launched its product about five years ago, then added a wireless module back in 2018 to get rid of the pesky wires. Its rapid rise to stardom was torpedoed when Apple launched Sidecar back in 2019, effectively making Luna’s product moot, and sending the company into crisis mode.
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

ISO Upload fails on VUM (Windows install)

Uploading ISO Fails, I have vcenter and VUM version: 6.7.0.50000 installed on a Windows 2012R2, I found this article, but looks like its the Linux install, https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/79588 not sure it applies to the Windows install. Anyone that could point me in the right direction for fixing this issue on the...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Try to convert a VM from local machine (Win10) Error 2

I would like to convert "the local machine" (Win10) to a VM. I am using the vMWare vCenter Converter Standalone 6.2.0. But it show me always the same Error:. File-level volume clone error failed with sourcevolume id \WindowsBitmapDriverVolumeId=[44-4D-49-4F-3A-49-44-3A-49-83-FA-30-55-9D-6A-45-94-AF-9B-1D-5E-94-30-65] and target volume id 44=494?4:39444:3943(:/0355=):6544)?*;)=1>54)0356. Error code: 2. And the process will...
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

KB5006744 (Build 17763.2268) “Preview” Is Out for Windows 10 v1809

The October 2021 monthly "C" preview updates are now available for version 1809 of Windows 10. The Windows development team wrote that these "preview" updates would be made available for Windows 10 version 21H1, version 20H2, and version 2004 very soon. Updates will also be delivered for Windows 11, which received its first set of cumulative updates last week.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Hands-on with Android apps on Windows 11 (video demo)

Microsoft released the first preview of Android app support on Windows 11 today. Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel can test out 50 Android apps that were curated by Microsoft, Amazon, and popular app developers. In our hands-on video, we take a closer look at the cross-platform effort from Microsoft.
CELL PHONES
Tidbits

Backing up external drives

Jajvj1 (Jeffrey Jones) October 20, 2021, 7:02pm #1. Why? Time Machine has no problem backing up external disks. And, of course, you can clone any disk. Just to make it clear, I do backup to Backblaze also. And I have full iCloud syncing (yes, I know that’s not considered “backup”). And I also have all my photos in Google Photos.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Silicon Power Armor A66 portable external hard drive

If you’re in the market for a rugged external hard drive capable of taking plenty of knocks and bumps as well as being IPX4 water resistant, you may be interested in the new Silicon Power Armor A66 portable external hard drive launch this week. Available in a variety of different capacities 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 5TB the pocket sized external hard drive measures roughly 139 mm x 96 mm x 24 mm at its largest and is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection which is also USB 3.0, USB 2.0 backwards-compatible.
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

POSSIBLE SSH EXPLOIT - VCENTER 6.7

I found a case where it is possible to break into VCENTER using root credential without correct password. I don't know where to address this issue. I can login as root using any password. It looks like a PAM or a API problem. Please help. Cheers.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Upgrading to Windows 11 Home: cores

Upgrading to Windows 11 Home: cores — I have a virtual machine running Windows 10 Home on Fusion 12 Player (host: MacBookAir 2020 i5 Big Sur). It was configured with 4 processor cores. On the guest system, the Device Manager detects four processors, but the Task Manager and the PC Health Check utility see only one processor with one core. As a consequence, the latter says that I cannot upgrade to Windows 11.
SOFTWARE

