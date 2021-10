We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember when Instagram first rolled out advertisements. The first ads had cycled through on a summer weekend, and my friends and I were comparing what we’d seen: I’d gotten a luxury car ad, while my husband had gotten an ad for McDonald’s. “Clearly, Instagram thinks you’re more high brow,” he joked. Little did we know the future held many, many ads, and that increasingly, they’d be tailored to our very specific interests.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 HOURS AGO