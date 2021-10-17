CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated odds for Titans-Bills Week 6 showdown

By Mike Moraitis
 6 days ago
The Tennessee Titans started out the week as home underdogs to the Buffalo Bills for their “Monday Night Football” showdown in Week 6, but the spread hasn’t moved since then.

The Titans remain a 5.5-point underdog to the Bills, but the over/under has actually decreased, going from 54.5 to 53.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Vegas might want to re-think that, though.

The Titans have ruled out their No. 1 cornerback, Kristian Fulton, making an already suspect Tennessee secondary that has to deal with Buffalo’s elite passing attack even worse.

Another reason that over/under should be moving in the opposite direction is the Titans having both of their top receivers, as wide receiver Julio Jones will re-join fellow wideout A.J. Brown after the former was ruled out the past two games.

In all, the Titans have two players ruled out and three more questionable. Meanwhile, the Bills are completely healthy. No players who were listed on their injury report carry a designation into Monday night’s game.

