CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office

By LINDSEY BAHR
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2qO8_0cU4h5pV00
Film Box Office This image released by Universal Pictures shows the character Michael Myers in "Halloween Kills," directed by David Gordon Green. (Ryan Green/Universal Pictures via AP) (Ryan Green)

“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Universal’s “Halloween Kills” far surpassed expectations, which had the film pegged for a more conservative debut in the $30 million range. It also easily bested its main competition, which included the James Bond pic “No Time to Die,” in its second weekend, and Ridley Scott’s medieval epic “The Last Duel.” Both are playing exclusively in theaters.

The film picks up where Green’s 2018 “Halloween” left off, on the same bloody night, with Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode. Some were surprised when the studio made the decision to release “Halloween Kills” simultaneously in theaters and on NBC Universal’s Peacock for premium subscribers, but the day-and-date strategy does not seem to have hurt its box office haul.

“David Gordon Green crafted an incredibly terrifying continuation of this franchise that our core audience was more than eager to come out to the theater to see,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s head of domestic distribution. “Audiences want to be out, they want to be in theaters, and they want to experience it communally.”

Before “Halloween Kills,” which had a reported $20 million production budget, the biggest day-and-date opening of the year was Warner Bros.' “Godzilla vs. Kong” which grossed $32.2 million in its first weekend while also being available on HBO Max. It’s a best for a pandemic-era horror opening, narrowly beating out “A Quiet Place Part II.”

The 2018 “Halloween” was a massive hit that opened to $76.2 million and went on to gross north of $256 million against a $10 million budget. And there are plans for a third that will close out the modern Michael Myers trilogy.

The opening weekend crowd for “Halloween Kills” was slightly more male (52%), and it was diverse (36% Caucasian, 34% Hispanic and 18% Black), according to exit polls.

“Horror movies have been a mainstay of the box office throughout the pandemic,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore's senior media analyst. “Audiences just love seeing horror movies in a movie theater. ... But this also isn’t just a horror movie, ‘Halloween’ is a huge brand, and this is 43 years in the making.”

The James Bond film “No Time To Die” slid into second place in its second weekend in North America with $24.3 million, which is down only 56% from last weekend and brings its total to $99.5 million. Globally, “No Time to Die” has earned $447,521 million.

Further down the charts is “The Last Duel,” Scott's 14th century drama starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver, which has earned only an estimated $4.8 million from 3,065 locations despite positive reviews and an exclusive theatrical run. Distributed by the Walt Disney Co., “The Last Duel” was a title the company inherited in the deal with 20th Century Fox.

Next week Warner Bros.’ big budget adaptation of “Dune” opens in North American theaters and on HBO Max, as does Disney’s “Ron’s Gone Wrong” and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.”

“Every week we’re getting a lesson in the dynamics of this marketplace as related to the various release models,” said Dergarabedian. “'Halloween Kills' is important because people could have just sat at home where the buy-in was modest. This is evidence of the power of the movie theater and its allure and appeal to the moviegoer.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Halloween Kills,” $50.4 million.

2. “No Time to Die,” $24.3 million.

3. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” $16.5 million.

4. “The Addams Family 2,” $7.2 million.

5. “The Last Duel,” $4.8 million.

6. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” $3.5 million.

7. “Free Guy,” $680,000.

8. “Lamb,” $543,000.

9. “Candyman,” $460,000.

10. “Dear Evan Hansen,” $410,000.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ldbahr

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Delivers $5.1M in Thursday Evening Previews

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated sci-fi epic Dune delivered $5.1 million in Thursday evening previews from thousands of theaters across North America. Of that total, Imax theaters amounted to 30 percent of the movie’s early business. The Legendary and Warner Bros. tentpole is launching simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. Dune was a high-profile player on the fall film festival circuit and has been warmly embraced by critics (it sits at 83 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes). Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic features an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Zendaya. Dune will easily...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Tops Friday in U.S. With $17.5M

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s Dune opened atop the domestic box office on Friday with $17.5 million from 4,125 theaters. At this pace, the sci-fic epic should open to $35 million or more. The Legendary and Warner Bros. tentpole is launching simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. Friday’s haul, including $5.1 million in Thursday previews, was the best showing for a 2021 Warners title also opening on the streaming service. Imax theaters turned in $4.2 million, or 24 percent of Friday’s entire gross. Dune was a high-profile player on the fall film festival circuit and sits at 83 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave it...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
David Gordon Green
Person
Matt Damon
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Spotted In Rare New Photos After Baseball Hangout With Son Connor

Tom Cruise touched down in Los Angeles after piloting a plane. The ‘Top Gun’ star then jetted away in his motorcycle in the rare new photos. Tom Cruise enjoyed a day in the open skies of Los Angeles on October 13. The actor, 59, was all smiles as he touched down from piloting his plane on Wednesday. Dressed in a navy blue sweater and baseball cap in the same color, the Top Gun star took a sip of water from his reusable bottle before driving away in his motorcycle, as seen in the photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Dies at 42 After Prop Gun Incident on Alec Baldwin Film

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who worked on a number of indie productions including Archenemy, Blindfire and The Mad Hatter, died Thursday after being injured when a prop gun was discharged by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. She was 42. “I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film,” Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer wrote on Twitter. “As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community,” the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Hbo Max#North American#The David Gordon Green#Universal#Nbc Universal
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fans Defend Elizabeth Olsen After Being Labeled a 'Racist' Following Old Catwoman Comments

Fans are coming to the aid of the WandaVision star. WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen was in the center of controversy this week and a weird one at that. On Twitter, the 32-year-old actress was heavily criticized by fans after an old interview of hers from a decade ago resurfaced online. In the said video interview with Elle, Olsen can be seen gushing over her childhood idol Michelle Pfeiffer whom she claimed should be the "only" Catwoman fans should acknowledge.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

John Boyega Shock: Star Wars Actor Gets Recast After Abandoning $25 Million Netflix Project

John Boyega reportedly left everyone hanging during the production of his supposed Netflix film. Star Wars actor John Boyega is already no stranger to controversy and over the past year alone, the British-Nigerian actor was the subject of several news headlines following his much-talked-about battle with Disney and Lucasfilm over their treatment of BIPOC actors like him. That issue has already been resolved when he and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had a serious discussion about his grievances.
MOVIES
Best Life

See Clint Eastwood's Grandson, Who's a Trainer & Reality TV Star

A new season of The Bachelorette just kicked off, and one of the suitors has a very surprising backstory. As reported by the New York Post, Bachelorette contestant L.T. Murray IV is Clint Eastwood's grandson. Not only that, but Murray's mother, who was adopted, did not know that she was Eastwood's daughter until she was in her thirties and sought out her biological parents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Jesse Metcalfe Joins Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham in Faith-Based Drama ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Metcalfe has signed on for MGM and Lightworkers’ new faith-based family drama “On a Wing and a Prayer,” starring opposite Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. Based on a true story, Quaid stars as Doug White, who’s forced to fly a plane after the pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight. The movie is the latest production from MGM’s Lightworkers — the company, founded by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, is behind “The Bible” miniseries and MGM and Paramount’s contemporary “Ben-Hur” adaptation. Downey will produce the movie alongside Autumn Bailey-Ford, with Burnett serving as an executive producer. Directed by Sean McNamara from a screenplay by...
MOVIES
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy