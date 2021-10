The Jacksonville Jaguars extended their losing streak to 20 games after today’s defeat by the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. The Titans jumped out to an early lead, as Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence’s first completion of the game to TE Dan Arnold was fumbled and recovered by the Titans’ S Kevin Byard who scored a touchdown. The Jaguars followed on the next series with a 58 yard play by RB James Robinson which had the fans cheering. Robinson later pushed his way into the end zone for a one yard touchdown run. But former UCF Kicker, Matthew Wright, who was just called up to once again replace Josh Lambo, missed the extra point, leaving the Jaguars down 7-6. Lambo has struggled with an apparent lack of confidence, this season, leaving his future with the Jaguars in doubt.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO