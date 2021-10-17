CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Judge limits unpaid leave for unvaccinated workers at US lab

By JONATHAN MATTISE
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A federal judge has limited the ability for now for the nonprofit running Oak Ridge National Laboratory to place employees on unpaid leave who receive exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley in Knoxville issued the temporary restraining order Friday barring UT-Battelle from placing employees on indefinite unpaid leave or firing them after they receive a religious or medical accommodation to the vaccine.

The six workers who sued have argued they were told the unpaid leave would be indefinite. Their employer said in a court filing that the leave will last 60 days — with health benefits intact — and then will be reevaluated. Those with security clearances will maintain them for 90 days, the filing states.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory spokesperson Morgan McCorkle said Sunday that officials there “remain confident our policy is legal, in taxpayers’ interest, and necessary for the well-being of our workforce.”

The judge wrote that he will decide by Oct. 29 whether to let the order expire or keep it while the case plays out. He reasoned that “preventing their (employees') placement on unpaid leave for a matter of two weeks simply will not harm” the organization, while the unpaid leave presents a “functional loss of employment” and other damages for the workers at the lab, which is about 25 miles west of Knoxville.

The judge wrote that the order shouldn't be interpreted that he is inclined to block the order permanently, and instead was put in place to avoid the “risk of irreparable harm” until a full hearing can be held.

The employees sued earlier this month, saying they requested religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine and two of them also asked for a medical exemption. The lawsuit also seeks class action status, arguing the unpaid leave policy breaches civil rights and disability discrimination protections.

The lawsuit says the workers were not offered alternatives, such as working remotely or periodic testing. All employees currently face a mask mandate at the lab.

The laboratory, which falls under the U.S. Department of Energy, announced on Aug. 26 that all staff needed to be vaccinated by Oct. 15, with a request that those who were seeking accommodations for religious or medical reasons to submit them by Sept. 15.

UT-Battelle had 145 employees request for accommodations for religious beliefs, and in 24 cases had in-person discussions with the workers. UT-Battelle received 75 requests for medical exemptions, granting 47 of them, denying 25, with three pending, a filing states.

According to the Oak Ridge National Laboratory website, there are 5,700 staff workers at the facility.

The organization discontinued the interviews after an employee on the interview list tested positive for COVID-19 on each of the two days, including one employee who was interviewed before receiving test results, “potentially exposing panel members to the virus,” UT-Battelle wrote.

The nonprofit also said "the experience of late summer and early fall shows that testing does not adequately diminish the risk of onsite transmission," and that employees working from home were "not as effective as in person work” during the pandemic. The organization also noted that as a federal contractor, it falls under vaccination requirements in place through President Joe Biden's executive orders.

“The risk posed by unvaccinated staff members was exemplified by the employees who tested positive on the day they were being interviewed about their religious accommodation requests,” UT-Battelle wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

States mostly defer to union guidance for on-set gun safety

Safety standards developed by film studios and labor unions are the primary protection for actors and film crews when a scene calls for using prop guns. The industry-wide guidance is clear: “Blanks can kill. Treat all firearms as if they are loaded.”. Shootings nevertheless have killed and injured people while...
LABOR ISSUES
WDBO

GOP uses voters to push election reforms in unlikely states

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Republicans have succeeded this year in passing a range of voting restrictions in states they control politically, from Georgia to Iowa to Texas. They're not stopping there. Republicans in at least four states where Democrats control the governor's office, the legislature or both — California,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

Official: Dozens of inmates free in latest Nigeria jailbreak

LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — Gunmen have attacked a prison in southwest Nigeria, freeing dozens of inmates, an official told The Associated Press Saturday. The third jailbreak in Africa’s most populous country this year raises more concerns about how safe detention facilities are in the West African nation where authorities have struggled to stem rising violence. A handful of security facilities, especially police stations, have been attacked in a similar manner in the past year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Health
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
WDBO

A moving 'reunion' for descendants of Holocaust survivors

WESTLAKE, Texas — (AP) — Anna Salton Eisen found the old pictures — wallet-size, black-and-white images of Jewish prisoners who survived the Holocaust — in a folder her late father, George Lucius Salton, kept most of his life. The Texas woman recognized the names of some of the teens and...
SOCIETY
WDBO

Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops

There's an intriguing subplot to President Joe Biden's upcoming meeting with Pope Francis. The world's two most prominent Roman Catholics will be celebrating a shared outlook on church teaching and vital social issues even as Biden faces unwavering opposition from many U.S. Catholic bishops over his stances on abortion and LGBTQ rights.
RELIGION
WDBO

Disruptions to schooling fall hardest on vulnerable students

Even as schools have returned in full swing across the country, complications wrought by the pandemic persist, often falling hardest on those least able to weather them: families without transportation, people with limited income or other financial hardship, people who don't speak English, children with special needs. Coronavirus outbreaks in...
EDUCATION
WDBO

FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Federal health regulators said late Friday that kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children and caused no unexpected safety issues, as the U.S. weighs beginning vaccinations in youngsters. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of Pfizer’s data ahead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WDBO

Howard University students protest housing conditions with on-campus tent city

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Dozens of Howard University students are sleeping outdoors in a tent encampment on campus grounds to protest what they describe as "poor" and "unlivable" conditions in the college dormitories. Students told ABC News that portions of the university living quarters have mold and insect and rodent infestations,...
PROTESTS
WDBO

Dems hope power of presidency can help Virginia gov's race

RICHMOND, Va — (AP) — Virginia Democrats are hoping the power of the presidency can help them retain the governor's seat in the closely watched and tightly contested election less than two weeks away. Former President Barack Obama planned to campaign with Terry McAuliffe in Richmond on Saturday afternoon and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBO

Russian COVID spike persists, setting new death record

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia is reporting a record high number of coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths as the country approaches a week of nonworking days aimed at stemming the sharp surge in cases. The national coronavirus task force said Saturday that 1,075 people had died from the virus in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut Battelle
WDBO

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, a camera crew for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns. Disputes...
SANTA FE, NM
WDBO

Feds seize $5 million in marijuana at Port of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Buffalo seized more than one ton of marijuana valued at roughly $5 million concealed in a recent cargo shipment. A truck and trailer inspected Wednesday at the Peace Bridge purported to be carrying only bathroom vanities, but...
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy