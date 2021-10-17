CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haiti's kidnapping crisis is plunging the country even further into turmoil

By Deepa Shivaram, Lulu Garcia-Navarro
 6 days ago
Seventeen missionaries were kidnapped by an armed gang in Haiti on Saturday. It was the latest in what experts are calling a kidnapping crisis in the country — a crisis largely driven by one gang. Transcript. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. Seventeen American missionaries, including children, were kidnapped yesterday by a...

Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
northwestgeorgianews.com

FBI in Haiti after 16 American missionaries visiting an orphanage kidnapped by gang

MIAMI — The abduction of 16 American missionaries and one Canadian in Haiti by a notorious armed gang known for extorting businesses and ransoming kidnapped victims catapulted the Caribbean nation’s insecurity crisis into the global spotlight Sunday as FBI agents arrived in Port-au-Prince to help with negotiations to liberate the hostages.
AFP

Haiti gang leader threatens to kill hostages: video

The leader of a Haitian gang who kidnapped a group of North Americans over the weekend has threatened to execute them, according to video seen by AFP. The footage shot Wednesday but released Thursday on social media showed Wilson Joseph, wearing a suit and surrounded by armed men, in front of coffins containing the bodies of five members of his gang. "Since I'm not getting what I need, I'll kill these Americans," Joseph said, speaking in Haitian Creole.
record-courier.com

What we know about the kidnapped missionaries in Haiti

A group of 17 missionaries and family members sponsored by the Berlin-based Christian Aid Ministries was abducted after visiting an orphanage in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16. Seven women, five men and five children, all U.S. citizens and one Canadian, are being held. Christian Aid Ministries, which resumed mission work...
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
Daily Illini

Opinion | Asylum for Haitians is not optional

Just before Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s murder last July, I was reading the definitive history of the country’s great revolution: CLR James’ “The Black Jacobins.” James’ work as a consummate historian and as a radical inspired many mid-20th century anti-colonial movements, and his famous subject hasn’t lost relevance. The appalling...
FOX40

Strikers protest Haiti’s lack of security after kidnappings

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The usually chaotic streets of Haiti’s capital were quiet and largely empty Monday as thousands of workers angry about the nation’s lack of security went on strike in protest two days after 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group were abducted by a violent gang. American officials including the FBI were […]
WREG

Gang boss in Haiti threatens to kill abducted missionaries

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The boss of a notorious Haitian gang accused of kidnapping 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group last weekend is warning that the hostages will be killed if his demands aren’t met. “I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘It’s unbearable right now’: Local bishop, native to Haiti, calls on release of kidnapped missionaries

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Efforts to secure the release of more than a dozen missionaries being held hostage in Haiti are intensifying at the local, state and federal level. Christian Aid Ministries, based in the heart of Northeast Ohio’s Amish country, confirmed that 17 people connected to the organization, including 5 children, were kidnapped after […]
AFP

Kidnappings surge in Haiti in October: NGO

At least 119 people were kidnapped by criminal gangs in Haiti during the first half of October, a Haitian NGO said Wednesday, marking a significant surge that has been highlighted by the abduction of 17 North American citizens last weekend. The kidnappers are demanding a ransom of $17 million for their release, security sources have confirmed to AFP.  The surge in kidnappings throws into sharp relief the increased domination of gangs over the country, something Haitian law enforcement agencies are unable to contain. 
6abc

FBI, US embassy working to obtain release of Americans kidnapped in Haiti

The FBI, the State Department, and other U.S. agencies have dispatched a team to assist Haitian authorities in their efforts to negotiate the safe release of a group of missionaries kidnapped by a gang in the troubled country, according to U.S. officials. Seventeen people, including 16 U.S. citizens, were abducted...
PBS NewsHour

Mexico returns 129 Haitian migrants to their homeland

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico sent another planeload of Haitian migrants back to their homeland Wednesday on a flight carrying 129 people to Port au Prince. Unlike the first repatriation flight in late September, Mexico did not specify that all those aboard Wednesday’s flight were returning voluntarily, and some appear to have been escorted up the steps to the plane by immigration agents.
WHYY

Haiti in crisis

An armed street gang in Haiti kidnapped 17 American and Canadian missionaries this weekend, just one incident in a string of kidnappings, violence and lawlessness in the country in recent years. After the assassination of Prime Minister Jovenel Moïse this summer, the country was hit by both an earthquake and tropical storm. Insecurity, instability, and limited economic mobility have propelled Haitians to leave the troubled country in recent years. Last month, almost 15,000 Haitian migrants arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border, sheltering under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. The Biden administration deported thousands back to Haiti and many, fearing deportation, crossed back to Mexico. Critics argue that too few Haitians have been allowed to apply for asylum in the United States. This hour, we discuss a country in crisis, our response to the Haitian migrants, the charges of racist immigration policies, and the entangled history between Haiti and the U.S.
Community Policy