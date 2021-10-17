CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strike Averted

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 6 days ago

Statement from SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland on IATSE and AMPTP Agreement. SAG-AFTRA congratulates the members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees for reaching a tentative contract agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. SAG-AFTRA National Executive...

