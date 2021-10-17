CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa Park, NY

Long Island man beat, choked woman then pushed her 85-year-old mother down stairs: police

By Lauren Cook
 6 days ago

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. — A Long Island man beat a woman and then pushed her 85-year-old mother down the stairs at a home in Massapequa Park on Friday, police said Saturday night.

Officers were called to the home around 10:10 p.m. for a report of an assault, according to Nassau County police.

Investigators said David Miller, 51, got into a fight with a woman acquaintance, repeatedly punched her in the face and head, and then choked her.

He allegedly told the 52-year-old victim, “I’m going to kill you,” investigators said.

The woman’s mother heard the assault and tried to intervene but when she went up the stairs to stop the attack, Miller pushed her down the stairs, police said. She suffered severe injuries to her head and arm, according to investigators.

Officers arrested Miller at the scene. They said he also had self-inflicted knife wounds to his throat and body. Miller was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police charged Miller, of Massapequa Park, with two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Arraignment was pending his treatment at the hospital, police said.

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

