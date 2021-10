Less than a week after its blowout launch, ProShares wants to change the way it runs its new Bitcoin ETF. ProShares CEO Michael Sapir told Barron’s that his firm is filing for an exemption from trading limits at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, where it purchases futures contracts for its Bitcoin ETF, and that ProShares will request permission to invest in other kinds of derivatives contracts.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO