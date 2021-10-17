CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Orgeron, LSU reach separation agreement after 2021 season

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The status of Ed Orgeron as LSU head football coach is no longer a mystery.

The coach who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019 is out after the conclusion of 2021 season.

The agreement comes a day after the Tigers outlasted Florida, 49-42, in a wild SEC game.

Orgeron replaced Les Miles in Baton Rouge in 2016, going 6-2, and earning the job.

He went 19-7 in his first 2 seasons before going 15-0 in 2019.

The Tigers lost Heisman winner Joe Burrow and a ton of talent to the NFL after the championship.

They have gone 9-8 since, including 4-3 this season.

Orgeron has history at USC, having coached the Trojans to a 6-2 record in 2013 in an interim capacity.

Of course, the USC job will be open at the end of this season, too.

