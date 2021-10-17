CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DT Corey Peters is latest to test positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Browns

By Jess Root
The Arizona Cardinals will be without another player because of a positive test for COVID-19. They are already without linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive end Zach Allen, and coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Cam Turner, plus general manager Steve Keim are not with the team because of positive tests.

The latest is veteran defensive tackle Corey Peters. The team announced he was placed on the COVID list. He will not play against the Cleveland Browns.

Replacing him on the roster is defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter.

This gives the Cardinals six defensive linemen on the roster — Ledbetter, J.J. Watt, Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, Michael Dogbe and Jordan Phillips, who was activated off injured reserve this week.

The return of Phillips is huge. He is supposed to be one of their best interior defenders but missed the first five games of the year with a back injury that also sidelined him for almost all of training camp.

He will likely be in the starting lineup with Watt, as well as Lawrence, if they open the game in a base defense.

The Cardinals will release their inactive list in a little more than an hour from now.

