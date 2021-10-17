WATCH: Texans DE Jonathan Greenard sacks Colts QB Carson Wentz

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard got the first sack of the game when he dropped Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

The sack resulted in the Colts having to punt despite picking up a first down on a completion to receiver T.Y. Hilton on Indianapolis’ first play.

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith told reporters earlier in the week Greenard has the measurables to win matchups.

“He plays our six-technique position, which is over the tight end a majority of the time,” Smith said. “I think he’s strong enough, stout enough, big enough for us to have a favorable matchup at that position. It always comes down to defensive linemen being able to rush the passer, and I think he can rush, too. He’s young and I think his best football is ahead of him, but he’ll continue to play for us. We like a lot of the things that he’s done. Anxious for him to take another step, also.”