Panthers QB Sam Darnold throws pick on first play of Week 6

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold had a miserable Week 5, throwing for just 177 yards and three ill-advised interceptions in the 21-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. So, naturally, he’s looking to bounce back this afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.

Unfortunately, this won’t help.

On the very first play from scrimmage, Darnold threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland. Breeland, an Allendale, S.C. native, set his offense up at the Carolina 30-yard line with an 8-yard return.

Minnesota, in turn, staged a seven-play, 16-yard drive off the turnover. That set up a 25-yard field goal from kicker Greg Joseph to put the Panthers in an early 3-0 hole.

Darnold, again, displayed played poor pocket presence on the pick. He backed out of a clean space, as his jumpy footwork made yet another appearance, and tried to force a ball into too tight of a window to wideout Robby Anderson.

That was Darnold’s sixth pick since Week 4.