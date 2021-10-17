CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Rookie Chris Evans arrives with first career Bengals TD

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals rookie running back Chris Evans has finally arrived.

After weeks of spotty usage in the offense as the attack preferred Samaje Perine behind Joe Mixon, the sixth-round pick out of Michigan was the primary backup on Sunday.

And Evans didn’t need long to make a huge play.

Lined up at wideout on a key third down, Evans busted past a defender and stretched out for an unforgettable touchdown catch, the first of his career.

Fans who look closely will see Evans just so happens to wear No. 25, the same number as Giovani Bernard. And he’s looking just like the reliable veteran out there, so don’t be surprised if this isn’t the last we hear from him — today or each week.

The big play:

Yardbarker

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson, Chris Evans and the Bengals

The Bengals are hoping to beat the Ravens for the first time since 2018 on Sunday. It looks like most of their key pieces will be on the field for the matchup. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow (throat contusion) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play against the Ravens. Outside of not talking to the media, Burrow has been able to go through his normal routine this week as he prepares to go up against a Ravens defense on Sunday.
NFL
The Big Lead

