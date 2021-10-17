Watch: Rookie Chris Evans arrives with first career Bengals TD

Cincinnati Bengals rookie running back Chris Evans has finally arrived.

After weeks of spotty usage in the offense as the attack preferred Samaje Perine behind Joe Mixon, the sixth-round pick out of Michigan was the primary backup on Sunday.

And Evans didn’t need long to make a huge play.

Lined up at wideout on a key third down, Evans busted past a defender and stretched out for an unforgettable touchdown catch, the first of his career.

Fans who look closely will see Evans just so happens to wear No. 25, the same number as Giovani Bernard. And he’s looking just like the reliable veteran out there, so don’t be surprised if this isn’t the last we hear from him — today or each week.

The big play: