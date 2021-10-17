CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan football rises in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Isaiah Hole
 6 days ago
Michigan football was idle in Week 7, but that didn’t change the fact that the Wolverines moved up in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

With No. 2 Iowa losing to unranked Purdue, the maize and blue moved up one spot, from No. 7 to 6, with rival Michigan State right behind at No. 7. The two face off on Oct. 30 — Michigan plays Northwestern in Week 8 while MSU has a bye.

Fellow future opponents, Ohio State and Penn State, are No. 5 and 8, respectively.

Full rankings

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo

1 Georgia 7-0 1625 65 1 — 1/5

2 Oklahoma 7-0 1508 0 3 1 2/5

3 Cincinnati 6-0 1497 0 4 1 3/10

4 Alabama 6-1 1446 0 5 1 1/5

5 Ohio State 5-1 1305 0 6 1 3/12

6 Michigan 6-0 1299 0 7 1 6/NR

7 Michigan State 7-0 1158 0 9 2 7/NR

8 Penn State 5-1 1134 0 8 — 4/20

9 Oklahoma State 6-0 1093 0 12 3 9/23

10 Oregon 5-1 1048 0 10 — 3/12

11 Iowa 6-1 1031 0 2 -9 2/18

12 Mississippi 5-1 826 0 14 2 12/25

13 Notre Dame 5-1 816 0 13 — 7/13

14 Kentucky 6-1 763 0 11 -3 11/NR

15 Wake Forest 6-0 696 0 16 1 15/NR

16 Coastal Carolina 6-0 675 0 15 -1 15/24

17 Texas A&M 5-2 580 0 18 1 5/NR

18 NC State 5-1 528 0 21 3 18/NR

20 Baylor 6-1 369 0 NR 7 20/NR

21 San Diego State 6-0 334 0 24 3 21/NR

22 Auburn 5-2 315 0 NR 4 19/NR

23 Pittsburgh 5-1 192 0 NR 6 23/NR

24 Clemson 4-2 146 0 25 1 2/25

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State.

Others receiving votes:

Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.

College football top 25 teams after Week 7 per ESPN FPI

Where Texas' 2022 recruiting class currently ranks

Despite their recent struggles on the field, Texas still has one of the highest rated recruiting classes in the nation for the 2022 cycle. Recruiting rankings are nothing but a game of see-saw until national signing day finalizes each class. However, it’s a promising sign that the Longhorns have consistently appeared within the top 10.
Illinois beat Penn State in a historic and torturous 9OT game where no one wanted to score

College football fans were treated to an incredible historic moment in the messiest Big Ten game possible on Saturday. With Illinois visiting Happy Valley and No. 7 Penn State over the weekend, no one could have predicted the absolute madness that ensued. After four miserable quarters where just 26 total points were scored, Illinois and Penn State went to overtime… nine overtimes to be exact.
Twitter reactions to Michigan football defeating Northwestern

No. 6 Michigan remained unbeaten on Saturday when it defeated Northwestern on Saturday, 33-7. The Wolverines earned the inaugural George Jewett Trophy between the Wildcats and the maize and blue, but the first half didn’t look like it was going to be easy. Michigan came out looking lethargic on offense, and the defense allowed some big plays — like a 75-yard touchdown run and multiple screen plays that went for more yards than they should’ve.
LOOK: What fans are saying ahead of No. 4 Alabama vs Tennessee

It’s not just any other game day, but it’s a rivalry Saturday in Tuscaloosa as. comes to town for another edition of The Third Saturday in October. Since Nick Saban took over in 2007, Alabama has never lost to Tennessee. Currently sitting at 14 in a row, there has not been a longer win streak in the all-time series. The Vols have capped out at seven, stretching from 1995-2001.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

