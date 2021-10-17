CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

EE- Chelsea

By 4troy7 Posts:
digitalspy.com
 6 days ago

I think the actress doesn’t get enough credit, she’s been doing a great job playing Chelsea . I couldn’t get my head around someone else being Chelsea as the first actress who played her despite not being the best actress really left her mark on the character but I think Zaarah...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

EastEnders teases Aaron Monroe as new Walford villain

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has hinted that newcomer Aaron Monroe will become the next Walford villain. Former Hollyoaks star Charlie Wernham has made his first appearance in the BBC soap as Dana Monroe's arrogant older brother. In Thursday's (October 21) episode, Dana was encouraging her dad Harvey to make amends...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Paul Nicholas calls for Gavin Sullivan return shock

EastEnders star Paul Nicholas has called for his character to return to Albert Square from the dead – because if there's one place where death is reversible, it's soapland. Nicholas, who played Sharon Watts' biological father Gavin Sullivan, has shared his hopes for a possible return as the East End baddie, telling BBC Radio London that he's "ready and waiting" for a call-back.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Aaron - Eastenders Version

I wish EE hadn't chosen the name Aaron - to me (and I am sure others) there is only one Aaron and he is in ED, but what do other people think of the London version?. I think he looks rather too young to be an incipient gangster, which seems to be what some journalists think he will become, perhaps due to his horrible dad.. It is not the actors fault, but he looks like a young teenager wearing one of his dad's suits, and it is clear he is going to be yet another Cockney geezer pulling the girls. it is just "Robbie Roscoe" now out of school, but still a bully (yes I watched Hollyoaks a few years ago, till the constant murders and explosions got me down). Do they really want (or need) Harvey & Aaron to be another Phil & Ben?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson reveals mystery new scene partner for Ste

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson has shared details about his character Ste Hay's new scene partner in upcoming episodes. Speaking to Inside Soap, the actor revealed it is somebody he has never done scenes with before on the show. When asked what's next for Ste, Richardson said: "He...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals aftermath of Natasha Blakeman twist

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed details of some emotional hospital scenes featuring Natasha Blakeman and her loved ones next week. Natasha (Rachel Leskovac) was at the centre of a big twist in Super Soap Week, as she was shot by Harvey Gaskell in a case of mistaken identity.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Is Kate Oates not doing a good job on EastEnders then?

Now I don’t know personally because I haven’t watched it for a long while. I just remember Kate Oates taking over and everyone was cheering and hee-hawing saying that she saved Corrie and will get EE back to its roots, well written character drama. I watched the business with Keanu and Martin, then Daniel and the boat and drunken Linda. It was good, a positive buzz and all we’re looking forward to what more Kate could do and Janine would be back and all would be great. Now I had to leave EE for a while as I had missions that came up which meant I could not be around to watch it. I THOUGHT THAT IT WAS BEING LEFT IN CAPABLE HANDS!!! Obviously not because you’re all complaining about it I see!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Us Weekly

Amanda Knox Gives Birth, Welcomes Rainbow Baby With Husband Christopher Robin

Welcome to parenthood. Amanda Knox announced the arrival of her first child with husband Christopher Robin on Friday, October 22. The couple kept the birth of their daughter, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson, under wraps due to privacy concerns — until now. “I will say I’m excited to not have to keep pretending not to be a mom. ‘Cause it’s like, my brain is just there,” Knox, 34, told The New York Times on Friday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
Best Life

See Danny DeVito's Daughter, Who's Starring With Him on a New Show

If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tawny Kitaen Official Cause of Death Revealed

Five months after 59-year-old actress Tawny Kitaen passed, the official cause of death has been revealed. According to the Orange County Coroner’s Office, Tawny died of heart disease. And opioids were one of a few “contributing factors.”. Kitaen’s primary cause of death is listed as dilated cardiomyopathy, which is the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie Taylor Of Day26's Wife Accuses Him Of Leaving Her & Their 4 Children

As the saying goes, "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," and Willie Taylor is feeling his wife's wrath. The Day26 singer rose to fame thanks to Diddy and his Making The Band search back in 2007. The R&B group continues to occasionally tour and perform live, but Willie and his wife Shanda Taylor have regularly placed their marriage at the forefront.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy