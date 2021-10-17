EE- Chelsea

I wish EE hadn't chosen the name Aaron - to me (and I am sure others) there is only one Aaron and he is in ED, but what do other people think of the London version?. I think he looks rather too young to be an incipient gangster, which seems to be what some journalists think he will become, perhaps due to his horrible dad.. It is not the actors fault, but he looks like a young teenager wearing one of his dad's suits, and it is clear he is going to be yet another Cockney geezer pulling the girls. it is just "Robbie Roscoe" now out of school, but still a bully (yes I watched Hollyoaks a few years ago, till the constant murders and explosions got me down). Do they really want (or need) Harvey & Aaron to be another Phil & Ben?

