Can you believe this Braves team? An excruciating loss in Game 3 could have easily crushed their momentum, much like it crushed the spirits of so many fans on Twitter. Instead, the club rebounded to post a 9-2 win against the Dodgers and reclaim control of the series. With every challenge they have faced, the Braves have overcome long odds to emerge victorious. This has been a theme throughout the second-half of the season and has carried well into the postseason. The players and coaches deserve immense respect, but the faith shown by Alex Anthopoulos in making multiple additions at the trade deadline has been instrumental.

