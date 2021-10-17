CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jags End 20-Game Skid With 54-Yard FG To Beat Dolphins 23-20

By Ken Maguire, AP
kslsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have ended their 20-game losing streak. Matthew Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired in a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in...

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deshaun Watson News

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is drawing near, which means it’s the perfect time for those Deshaun Watson trade rumors to pop back up. Each and every month it seems a new team is in the mix to trade for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Miami Dolphins have been the team most connected to Watson over those months.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Ap#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Nfluk
chicagobearshq.com

Bears trade for speedy Dolphins receiver

The Chicago Bears have traded for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Grant is an elite return man (2nd team All-Pro last season) and will also bring value to the receiver position. For the season, he...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
miamidolphins.com

Miami Dolphins lose to Jaguars 23-20, Week 6 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to London, England to face their upstate rival Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Dolphins lost a spirited contest, 23-20, on a 53-yard field goal from Jacksonville's Matthew Wright as time expired in the 4th quarter. On the Dolphins opening possession, the team drove the...
NFL
First Coast News

JAGUARS WIN!!! 20-game losing streak ends in London with 23-20 win over Dolphins

Take a deep breathe, Duval County. After a 20-game losing streak and a rollercoaster ride of a Week Six showdown with the Dolphins, the Jaguars (1-5) are back in the win column. The only-recently signed Matthew Wright made three field goals, including the 53-yard game winner, as the Jaguars were...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars beat Dolphins 23-20, get first win: Here are the reactions from Twitter

The streak is over and Jacksonville Jaguars fans can rejoice!. It wasn’t easy, but the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped their 20-game losing streak, preventing them from hitting the Tampa Bay Bucs’ streak of 26 consecutive losses from 1976-77. They did so with a Week 6 victory over the Miami Dolphins that went down to the wire, but ultimately kicker Matthew Wright was able to hit a walk-off field-goal to give the Jags a 23-20 win with on second remaining.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy