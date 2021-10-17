CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Game report: Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe streak is over. At long, long last. "It was a great team win," Head Coach Urban Meyer said, adding: "We need a win. Someone asked me last week if we're desperate for a win … we are desperate for a win. "We came close a few times. …...

www.jaguars.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Jaguars snap 20-game losing streak with last-second win over Dolphins in London

LONDON — The Jacksonville Jaguars ended their 20-game losing streak when Matthew Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired in a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in London. Trevor Lawrence connected on a short slant pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. and the Jags (1-5) called...
NFL
NFL

What to watch for in Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars in London

9:30 a.m. ET | CBS | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) A week after the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets led the NFL's return to London, Sunday's action will once more open up in England. For the fifth time in franchise history, the Miami Dolphins will play a game in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
First Coast News

Everything you need to know ahead of Jaguars-Dolphins

UPDATED, 9:17 a.m. ET: The Jaguars have announced the following inactives for Sunday's game against the Dolphins:. The Dolphins will also be without their Pro Bowl cornerback duo of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, in addition to wide receiver DeVante Parker. - - - - - TIAA Bank Field has...
NFL
dailynewsen.com

Dolphins-Jaguars Week 6, Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

Here are the highlights and lowlights of the Miami Dolphins' Week 6 match against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. -- The Dolphins' initial drive started with a clutch conversion on the third down. Tua completed a 9 yard pass to Jaylen Waddle, with a pass rusher bearing down.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars.com

Coach Speak: "A great win…"

Senior writer John Oehser examines Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer's press conference following a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in a 2021 Week 6 game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday …. 1. Big day. When kicker Matthew Wright converted his second 50-plus-yard field goal in less...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Tuesday: "The perfect time…"

JACKSONVILLE – Winning mattered. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin was clear about that. The veteran cornerback was clear on something else Tuesday as players and assistant coaches spoke to the media for the first time since the Jaguars won for the first time in more than a year. The timing of that...
NFL
numberfire.com

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Dolphins vs. Jaguars (10/17/21)

On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Miami Dolphins are 3.0-point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game with a 47.0-point total. That makes the implied score 25.00-22.00. This is a London matchup that kicks off at 9:30 a.m. EST. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Jaguars 23#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Wednesday: "We're going to keep getting better…"

JACKSONVILLE – This is now more than just progression, and that's a positive. Trevor Lawrence has improved weekly through six NFL games. That progress has accelerated in recent weeks, resulting in his first victory as an NFL starting quarterback this past Sunday. Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is hardly surprised.
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Full extension

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. That was an ugly win in a very ugly game. They might have won, but I didn't see progress I saw regression. Am I wrong?. We're a day from Look-Ahead Wednesday – and considering it's now the bye week, we'll allow a day or two more for dreamily looking back on a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London Sunday. But lest we peer too dreamily, you are correct that that victory was hardly pretty. The Jaguars' offense struggled at times against a struggling defense, and too many Dolphins receivers – particularly their tight ends – created too many too-easy completions for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It's fair to worry about the injuries on the offensive line, and it's fair to wonder if Jaguars receivers can consistently get open enough downfield with DJ Chark Jr. out with an ankle injury. The Jaguars absolutely have issues, which won't go away because they snapped a franchise-record 20-game losing streak. But there were positives, too. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued to progress (not digress), and the Jaguars' running offense continues to be effective even with the offensive-line injuries. The Jaguars also deserve credit for fighting and finding a way to win late in a very losable game. They did so by making big plays in key situations, something they hadn't done this season. So, yeah … it was ugly. And I don't know that I feel all that much differently about how the Jaguars will finish this season. But winning isn't regression. It's winning and the Jaguars did that.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Wasted talent

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. O-man, I know it's way early to draw any conclusions, but how is Trevor looking compared to the other top QB picks as of late?. I haven't done a deep dive into the other young quarterbacks in the NFL, though I do know that in recent weeks Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's statistics are starting to come in line with and even succeed most of the other rookie quarterbacks. The truth is I don't care that much how Lawrence is doing compared to, say, Justin Fields and Justin Herbert. I care about how he looks – and Lawrence over the last few weeks is developing exactly how the Jaguars hoped – and he perhaps is even exceeding those expectations. He's improving by the week, making better decisions, showing more poise, reducing mistakes and increasing his good plays. Most significantly, his pocket awareness remains off-the-charts good. His eyes remain downfield – and he remains unpanicked and poised under pressure. He has pretty much every trait you want with the exception of not being as accurate as would be ideal in some circumstances. Either way, he's on his way to greatness. That's apparent. That's what matters. Not how Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa are playing.
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Fun with cats

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. It's painfully obvious that this team doesn't have anything close to a No. 1 receiver. Nobody on this roster seems to get separation with any kind of consistency. The windows that Lawrence has to throw into are nonexistent. This team has so many holes that I can't see how they can possibly fill them all in a year or even two. Realistically, John, how long is this going to take?
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy