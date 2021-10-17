Game report: Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. That was an ugly win in a very ugly game. They might have won, but I didn't see progress I saw regression. Am I wrong?. We're a day from Look-Ahead Wednesday – and considering it's now the bye week, we'll allow a day or two more for dreamily looking back on a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London Sunday. But lest we peer too dreamily, you are correct that that victory was hardly pretty. The Jaguars' offense struggled at times against a struggling defense, and too many Dolphins receivers – particularly their tight ends – created too many too-easy completions for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It's fair to worry about the injuries on the offensive line, and it's fair to wonder if Jaguars receivers can consistently get open enough downfield with DJ Chark Jr. out with an ankle injury. The Jaguars absolutely have issues, which won't go away because they snapped a franchise-record 20-game losing streak. But there were positives, too. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued to progress (not digress), and the Jaguars' running offense continues to be effective even with the offensive-line injuries. The Jaguars also deserve credit for fighting and finding a way to win late in a very losable game. They did so by making big plays in key situations, something they hadn't done this season. So, yeah … it was ugly. And I don't know that I feel all that much differently about how the Jaguars will finish this season. But winning isn't regression. It's winning and the Jaguars did that.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO