CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Guardian view on the Nobel prize in literature: beauty out of universal loss

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3Ul9_0cU4d0H200
Abdulrazak Gurnah, the 2021 winner of the Nobel prize in literature.

If one of the roles of the Nobel prize for literature is to shine a light on someone who has been less visible than they warrant, then that role was fulfilled this year in the announcement of Abdulrazak Gurnah as winner. Unlike previous recipients living in Britain (Kazuo Ishiguro, Harold Pinter, Doris Lessing and on back to Rudyard Kipling), he is not a household name. He could, as he said after the announcement, do with more readers; his publisher concurred. She also bemoaned the fact that he “is one of the greatest living African writers, and no one has ever taken any notice of him”, but with this he did not agree: “I didn’t think I was ignored.”

There is a gulf, here, that has to do with who is doing the looking, and what counts as officially being noticed. There is also a point of definition: calling Gurnah an African writer, while seeming to broaden horizons, in fact narrows and distances what he is doing. Gurnah was born in Zanzibar, and left when he was 18, escaping revolution for what he hoped were calmer waters but turned out to be Enoch Powell’s predictions of rivers of blood. He has lived in Britain ever since.

He has said he began writing to make sense, to himself, of the shock – of racism, rejection, poverty and loneliness – and his 10 novels return to it again and again. “I have found myself leaning heavily on this pain,” begins 1996’s Admiring Silence. His work therefore exists because of Britain as well as Zanzibar; it consists of both, and of being wholly neither. It arrives out of a deep knowledge of English literature (Gurnah is professor emeritus of literature at the University of Kent), but is also marinated in Kiswahili, his first language, and the rhythms and stories of Islam.

In fact, it is striking just how many of the UK’s 13 Nobel-winning writers were born elsewhere, from Kipling (India) to VS Naipaul (Trinidad and Tobago); TS Eliot (the US) to Lessing (Iran) and Ishiguro (Japan). And how that simply reflects the country. By 2019 (before Covid, when nearly a million foreign-born residents left), 14% of the UK’s population was born abroad.

Striking, too, how many of those countries were once part of the British empire. Gurnah has spoken of how much of the world is still processing the wounds that colonialism inflicted, especially the experience of “losing your place in the world” – where place is not just geographical, but also belonging, status and culture. The losses of empire (or loss of empire, from the British point of view) have now been joined by unprecedented levels of displacement and migration due to war, food insecurity, economic inequality and repressive politics. (The anxiety about immigration that fuels nationalist policies in places such as Britain can also be understood as an anxiety of displacement, of losing one’s home.)

Gurnah’s work, which spotlights those who, in the words of the Ethiopian-American novelist Maaza Mengiste, “might not have made it into the archives … shopkeepers, homemakers … students and refugees”, could not, in this sense, be more British. But, more importantly, it could not be more universal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘I could do with more readers!’ – Abdulrazak Gurnah on winning the Nobel prize for literature

Abdulrazak Gurnah seems preternaturally calm for someone who has suddenly found themselves in the full glare of the world’s media. “Just very good,” he answers when I ask how he’s feeling. “A little bit rushed, with so many people to meet and speak to. But otherwise, what can you say? I feel great.” I meet the newly minted Nobel literature laureate surrounded by books in his agent’s office in London, the day after the announcement. He looks younger than his 73 years, boasts a full head of silver hair, and speaks evenly and deliberately, his expression barely changing. The adrenaline rush, if he experienced one, is hardly in evidence. He even slept quite well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
eturbonews.com

Amazing Tanzania Novelist Awarded Nobel Prize for Literature

Tanzania novelist Abdulrasak Gurnah has published 10 novels and numerous short stories, many following the lives of refugees as they deal with the loss and trauma caused by the European colonization of the African continent, something the author has himself lived through. He has been named the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudyard Kipling
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
Harold Pinter
Person
Doris Lessing
Person
Enoch Powell
GoLocalProv

Brown University Graduate Wins Nobel Prize in Economics

Guido Imbens, a Stanford University economist who earned his Ph.D. from Brown University in 1991, is one of three recipients of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Monday, October 11. Imbens is the latest Brown-affiliated scholar to receive a Nobel Prize,...
COLLEGES
BBC

‘Nobel prize committee focuses on political correctness’

The decision to award Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov the Nobel Prize for Peace is a sign the committee is driven by the idea of political correctness, the country’s deputy foreign minister has said. “Soon we will also see how these people would judge on physics, chemistry, healthcare and everything else,...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Trio Win Nobel Economics Prize For 'Natural Experiments'

Canadian David Card, Israeli-American Joshua Angrist and Dutch-American Guido Imbens on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize for insights into the labour market and "natural experiments", the jury said. The researchers were honoured for providing "new insights about the labour market" and showing "what conclusions about cause and effect can...
ECONOMY
kgou.org

A Nobel Prize for a revolution in economics

Sure, winning the Nobel Prize in economics may be one of the crowning achievements of David Card's storied career. And, yeah, he gets to split more than a million dollars with the two other winners of the 2021 prize, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens. But that's just the cake. There's also the icing. David Card teaches at UC Berkeley, so for him becoming a Nobel laureate comes with an extra perk: free parking for life. Seriously.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize In Literature#African#The University Of Kent#Islam#Kipling
Cleveland Jewish News

Former Hebrew University professor wins Nobel Memorial Prize in economics

Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Joshua Angrist was awarded the 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel on Monday for his “methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”. Angrist, a former professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, won the prize together with Guido...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Carmen Mola: Female thriller writer awarded biggest cash prize in literature turns out to be three men

Carmen Mola, the pseudonymous Spanish female writer of crime thrillers, has been revealed to be three middle-aged men.Agustín Martínez, Jorge Díaz, and Antonio Mercero revealed their identity while receiving the 2021 Planeta Award and a cheque of €1 million (£843,488). The group of men won the prize for a book titled The Beast, which is a historical thriller set during the cholera epidemic in 1834.During an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, Mercero claimed that the men “didn’t hide behind a woman, we hid behind a name”.“I don’t know if a female pseudonym would sell more than a male one,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Winchester News Gazette

US-based economists surprised by Nobel prize win

A trio of U.S-based economists who won the Nobel prize for economics have at least one thing in common: They were surprised by the honor (Oct. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/33a41ab915c0470180bcb6a53819cb0e.
INSTAGRAM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
Japan
Bismarck Tribune

Speaking out: Nobel Prize highlights role of press

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize highlighted the important role journalists play in holding other institutions to account. Last week, the prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov. Ressa has devoted the past several years to covering the regime of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Muratov heads an independent Russian newspaper that is frequently critical of Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin.
BISMARCK, ND
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nobel panel to announce 2021 economics prize

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — The winner of the 2021 Nobel prize for outstanding work in the field of economics will be announced Monday. Unlike the other Nobel prizes, the economics award wasn't established in the will of Alfred Nobel but by the Swedish central bank in his memory in 1968, with the first winner selected a year later. It is the last prize announced each year.
ECONOMY
staradvertiser.com

Off the News: A Nobel Prize for good journalism

Journalists strive to communicate the facts on the ground. There are times when their work resonates to Norway, and around the world. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Print subscriber...
HONOLULU, HI
chemistryworld.com

How organocatalysis won the Nobel prize

On Wednesday 6 October, List, a chemist from the Max Planck Institute in Mülheim and Princeton University’s MacMillan were awarded the Nobel prize ‘for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis’. Such has been the impact of their work, many people close to them had been expecting the call from Sweden to come for several years.
CHEMISTRY
chemistryworld.com

Quotas for women or based on ethnicity ruled out for the Nobel prizes

On the heels of announcing this year’s chemistry Nobel prize, the secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Göran Hansson, has announced that there will be no quotas for women or minorities when choosing laureates. ‘It is sad that there are so few women Nobel laureates and it reflects on the unfair conditions in society, particularly in years past but it is still existing,’ the head of the organisation that awards the Nobel prizes told Agence France-Presse. ‘And there’s so much more to do,’ he added.
SOCIETY
Wrcbtv.com

Nobel Prize Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Nobel Prize, an international award given yearly for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, economics and peace. October 4-11, 2021 - The Nobel Prizes are announced. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy