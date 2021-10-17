NFL Fan Rushes Field for Jags-Dolphins: VIDEO

Who knew NFL fans from the UK could be so polite when rushing the field? One man had a rather peaceful interaction with players and referees when he rushed the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins partnered with NFL UK this weekend to play a legendary game across the pond. Every year, a select number of teams travel to London to compete before NFL fans from all across the United Kingdom.

Daniel Oyefusi, a sports reporter for the Dolphins and Miami Herald, posted a video of the NFL fan on the field before the start of the game.

“Random guy in a Jags jersey runs on to the field right before kickoff and daps up a few players…” Oyefusi captions the video. While the reporter didn’t capture the guy running from the stands to the field, we do see him kind of wandering aimlessly around the 50-yard line. He talks animatedly with the referees, and even bro-slap-hugs a few of the Jaguars on the field.

Eventually, a man in a business suit comes on the field and talks to him. When a few security officers finally jog up, the NFL fan starts walking off the field with them. The crowd cheers for him as he leaves.

Check out the chill interaction for yourself in the video below.

Almost any American sports fan knows that fans rushing the field usually don’t stand around arguing or talking with referees. They jump around, run in circles, create a ruckus. But from the looks of it, this guy just wanted to chill and talk with the Jaguar players.

NFL Fans Compare Rushing the Field in the U.S. vs. the UK

After Oyefusi posted the video of the NFL fan on the field, several people chimed in with their hot takes on the interaction. Mostly, they compared how different US and UK security treat these trespassers.

“What happened to the days when security would RUSH the field and tackle the guy to the ground? Brits are so Polite,” one fan commented on the post.

“Damn! Security took a sweet time to get to him,” another said.

“In the US he would be tackled instantly,” a different fan pointed out.

One Twitter user noticed, “The way they gently escorted him off of the field.”

“You know they in London because they would of mashed that dude down here in the states,” someone else commented.

This gif from one fan pretty much sums up how the U.S. likes to handle fans who rush onto any sports field.

Baseball seems to be a common one lately, likely because of how close fans can actually get to the field. They just have to jump one wall, not make it past tons of security to even reach the field level.