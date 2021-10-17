CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

VC LIVE | "Asian American Voices: American Stories, American Music" [WATCH]

theviolinchannel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're coming to you from the Bard College-Conservatory of Music for an online symphonic concert, as a part of the fourth annual China Now Music Festival. Reflecting on the Asian American experience,...

theviolinchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
sfcv.org

A Festival Focuses on Asian American Experience and Musicians

When I visit conductor Jindong Cai in a practice room a couple blocks away from Carnegie Hall in New York, he is preparing for a four-hour long rehearsal of Angel Island. The piece, composed by Huang Ruo, is a three-part oratorio for voices and string quartet, and Jindong is getting ready to direct a chamber chorus of 16 singers in learning and performing the piece. It is one of many pieces that will be performed next week at the China Now Music Festival, hosted by the US-China Music Institute, a new division that was established at Bard Conservatory four years ago. Jindong has been its director since 2020 (and is a former Stanford University professor.) This year, its festival is themed Asian American Voices, a gesture to the urgency of solidarity in the face of increasing attacks against Asian Americans in the aftermath of Covid-19, and the value of celebrating diversity within the multitudinous racial category.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theviolinchannel.com

VC GIVEAWAY | Win 1 of 5 Signed Copies of Violist Jesus Rodolfo's "Remembering Russia" CDs

The Violin Channel, in conjunction with Pentatone Records, is this week giving away five personally autographed copies of Spanish violist Jesus Rodolfo's new CD: "Remembering Russia." The CD presents arrangements by Vadim Borisovsky of Sergei Prokofiev's "Romeo & Juliet," the transcription for viola and piano by Vadim Borisovsky of Sergei...
MUSIC
bard.edu

The Violin Channel Presents “Asian American Voices: American Stories & Music,” an Online Concert of Selected Symphonic Works from this Year's China Now Music Festival

The Violin Channel’s VC Live is streaming “Asian American Voices: American Stories & Music,” an online concert featuring a selection of important live symphonic works recorded at this year’s China Now Music Festival presented by the US-China Music Institute of the Bard College Conservatory of Music. Tune in at 7 PM (ET) on Tuesday, October 19 for this special event.
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
theviolinchannel.com

Del Sol Quartet to Premiere Huang Ruo's "Angel Island"

The Angel Island Project officially launched when Huang Ruo and the Del Sol Quartet received one of the Hewlett Foundation’s 50 Arts Commissions in addition to awards from the Wattis and Heller Foundations. Del Sol comprises violinists Samuel Weiser and Benjamin Kreith, violist Charlton Lee, and cellist Kathryn Bates. They...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American#Music Festival#American Experience#American Stories#American Music#New York Del Sol Quartet#Chinese
Chronicle

36th NC Latin American Film Festival shines a light on Latin American stories and voices

Running throughout the month of October, the 2021 North Carolina Latin American Film Festival celebrates Latin American perspectives in cinema, showcasing feature-length and short films. The festival invites filmmakers from across the region, showing films in 13 languages, and serves as a bridge between various cultures of the 26 countries. The festival features both in-person and virtual events, with the films being shown over Zoom. All events are free and open to the public.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
theviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | VC Artist Sergey Malov's New "Paganini" Album

“It’s the greatest challenge for any violinist,” VC Artist Sergey Malov told The Violin Channel on recording the caprices. “It requires decades to reach the performance of all 24 of the caprices, to achieve the ease of playing them, and to make something of music.”. A violin, viola, and violoncello...
MUSIC
BC Heights

‘Minari’ Panel Presents Unique Asian American Experiences

A screening of Oscar-winning film Minari and subsequent panel discussion on Oct. 7, shed light on experiences of students of Asian descent. “What does it mean to be a part of communities?” said panelist David Kim, MCAS ’23. “Like in the movie, a lot of people try to fit in, assimilate, but I feel like it looks different for everyone. The diverse experience of what it means to be a part of [the Korean] community, I think, is something more highlighted.”
MOVIES
theviolinchannel.com

MANIC MONDAY | Violinist Malin Broman Becomes Her Own Ensemble

Broman, concertmaster of the Swedish Radio Symphony, came to Britta Byström with the idea of a piece in which she could “play with herself.” Byström immediately thought of Virginia Woolf’s 1929 extended essay “A Room of One’s Own.”. Woolf’s essay focuses around the privacy that women need to write literature....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon who decides to finance a great work of cinema after surveying his legacy and finding it lacking in prestige. He purchases the rights to a Nobel Prize–winning novel about sibling rivalry and entrusts the property to enigmatic auteur Lola Cuevas (Cruz). A visionary conceptualist with...
MOVIES
NPR

With racial attacks on the rise, Asian Americans fear for their safety

In the Bay area of northern California there's been a spike in hate-driven violence against Asian Americans. A 64-year-old grandma assaulted and robbed in San Jose. A 52-year-old Asian American woman shot in the head with a flare gun in Oakland. All if it feels too close to home for...
SOCIETY
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theviolinchannel.com

Applications Open for NY's 2022 "Getting To Carnegie" Cello Competition

Applications are now open for the 8th "Getting To Carnegie" Competition - 2022 Cello Edition. There is no fee to apply and you can simply submit an existing Youtube or Vimeo file. In addition to receiving US $5,000, the winner will be the featured cellist at Carnegie Hall in the...
MUSIC
csun.edu

American Towns: A resurgence of live music in the Valley

In the heart of the San Fernando Valley, the commotion that takes place most Saturday nights is at the Devonshire-Reseda Shopping Center, where families are seen shuffling to grab food while performers set up their instruments. These performances mark a shift in atmosphere from a typical afternoon into a quaint, casual nightlife.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy