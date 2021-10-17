VC LIVE | "Asian American Voices: American Stories, American Music" [WATCH]

When I visit conductor Jindong Cai in a practice room a couple blocks away from Carnegie Hall in New York, he is preparing for a four-hour long rehearsal of Angel Island. The piece, composed by Huang Ruo, is a three-part oratorio for voices and string quartet, and Jindong is getting ready to direct a chamber chorus of 16 singers in learning and performing the piece. It is one of many pieces that will be performed next week at the China Now Music Festival, hosted by the US-China Music Institute, a new division that was established at Bard Conservatory four years ago. Jindong has been its director since 2020 (and is a former Stanford University professor.) This year, its festival is themed Asian American Voices, a gesture to the urgency of solidarity in the face of increasing attacks against Asian Americans in the aftermath of Covid-19, and the value of celebrating diversity within the multitudinous racial category.

