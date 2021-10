Thailand's Prime Minister outlined 'one small but important step' as the country prepares to restart international tourism beyond the 'sandbox'. In a televised nationwide broadcast PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said: "We will begin to gradually allow people to travel without difficult conditions. The UK, Singapore and Australia are starting to relax their travel conditions abroad for their nationals. From 1 November onwards Thailand will start accepting non-guaranteed entry into Thailand for those who have completed their vaccinations and enter Thailand by air.

