CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Report suggests Ed Orgeron and LSU have reached separation agreement

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ed Orgeron may have brought a National Championship to LSU but that reportedly is not enough to keep him around past the 2021 season. According...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
WWL-AMFM

What LSU's Ed Orgeron, Max Johnson said after Kentucky

Ed Orgeron maintained his typical, stoic demeanor following LSU's beatdown at the hands of Kentucky. Starting quarterback Max Johnson had a more difficult time disguising his emotions after the Tigers' latest SEC loss. Asked about his frustration level, the sophomore didn't mince words. “Yea, it freaking sucks, I’m not gonna...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Mel Tucker
AL.com

Top LSU coaching candidates to replace Ed Orgeron

One of the best coaching jobs in the country is now open, and expect LSU to swing for the fences when it goes looking for its next head coach. Industry sources expect LSU AD Scott Woodward to go after big names to replace Ed Orgeron, who won’t coach beyond the 2021 season. Orgeron won a national championship less than two years ago, but program turmoil and poor on-field performance has LSU willing to pay a hefty buyout of $16.9 million according to the contract terms. Sports Illustrated first reported news Sunday that this would be Orgeron’s last season at LSU.
NFL
Yardbarker

Did Ed Orgeron lose the locker room at LSU?

Ed Orgeron will not return as the head coach at LSU next season, which is shocking considering he led the team to a national title less than two years ago. It’s also surprising to read the claim that Orgeron has lost the locker room. Shortly after it was reported that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Separation#Tigers#Sinow
chatsports.com

Ed Orgeron, LSU were demoralized by Kentucky rush offense

It’s a line of scrimmage game in the SEC. Games are often won and lost at the point of attack with the run game usually determining winners. Kentucky hangs its hat on being physical. That blue-collar mentality was on full display in the 42-21 win at Kroger Field. Kentucky finished...
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

LSU Football: When will the Tigers fire Ed Orgeron?

Unless LSU Football wins out the rest of the season, Ed Orgeron isn’t going to be the head coach of the Tigers next season. The 42-21 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Lexington essentially sealed Orgeron’s fate. LSU is now 3-3 this season with losses to UCLA,...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

LSU coach Ed Orgeron in messy waters, Kirk Herbstreit says

The seat is warming for LSU coach Ed Orgeron, according to national reports, and the Tigers need to win Saturday night at Kentucky to alleviate some of that immediate pressure. ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke to LSU's rocky road ahead if the road trip to Lexington goes south for the Tigers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ed Orgeron criticism reaches new levels in LSU vs Kentucky

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been under fire as LSU struggles for the second consecutive season, with the criticism reaching new levels on Saturday. Trailing Kentucky 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, criticism on Twitter caused Orgeron to be a trending topic as calls for his firing increased.
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron answers question about job status: 'This is not the LSU standard'

Ed Orgeron is facing increasing pressure about his job status following LSU’s third loss of the season at Kentucky on Saturday. He acknowledged it during a regular press conference on Monday, and added that he hasn’t had any discussions about his job and he understands the expectations because he was born with it.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Ed Orgeron, LSU have been elite underdogs

Ranked Kentucky is all set to host unranked LSU on Saturday night. Surprisingly, the Wildcats are a small home favorite over the Bayou Bengals. This is a spot where Ed Orgeron and his LSU typically perform their best. Since taking over in Baton Rouge, Orgeron and the Tigers are now...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Iberian

Report: LSU, Ed Orgeron to part ways after 2021 season

BATON ROUGE - Ed Orgeron will no longer be the head coach of LSU after the 2021 season according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. LSU is 4-3 this season after their 49-42 win at home against then No. 20 ranked Florida on Saturday. LSU Director of Athletics...
BATON ROUGE, LA
footballscoop.com

Terms of Ed Orgeron's buyout at LSU are out

Ed Orgeron's final scheduled game at LSU will come in a bowl game around the holidays, but he will remain on the university's payroll well beyond this winter. LSU formally announced Orgeron's coming departure on Sunday, formalizing an agreement that began following the club's 42-21 loss to Kentucky last Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy