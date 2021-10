Chapter Twenty-One The pair were led by the cadre of Zora soldiers along a straight path to a towering castle. The pace was brisk giving Link and Rukio little time to take in the grandeur of their environment. They were at the very least appreciative of the craftsmanship that went into this particular part of the city having recognized that it was noticeably more ornate than the city outside the gates. They pushed forward through the palace gates and were ushered up several flights of stairs until finally they arrived at a large door covered in carvings depicting what could be no doubt the history of the Zora. Link, still shivering and close to losing consciousness took several seconds to analyze the vague tale being told on its surface. Several images caught his eye, and he focused intently on what appeared to be a Hylian sporting a pointy hat not so different from his own sharing what appeared to be some manner of stone with a female Zora. Or perhaps she was sharing it with him? It was difficult to discern the context, and he was certainly in no shape or state of mind to draw his own conclusions.

