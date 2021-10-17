CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford woman killed in shooting

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford woman has been killed after a shooting.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Lori Drive around 12 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. A 36-year-old female reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. A car with a shattered window was found on the scene as well.

Rockford Police asked that residents avoid the area while they investigate.

Coroner ID’s woman killed in Newburg Road crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified 28-year-old Amanda Coliz as the woman killed in a crash on Newburg Road on Monday. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Newburg, according Rockford Police. The road was closed so RPD’s Traffic Unit could investigate. Coliz died […]
ROCKFORD, IL
DeKalb man killed in car crash with semi truck

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff reported that Charles Perkins, 30, was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a semi truck. According to police, a Chevrolet sedan traveling northbound on Peace Road at 11:38 a.m. failed to yield and turned onto Fairview Drive and into the path of a southbound semi truck. […]
DEKALB, IL
Fire destroys two homes in Dixon

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two families are without a place to stay following a Thursday afternoon fire in Dixon. Flames broke out around 2:45 p.m. at a home on Hubbell Drive, off 4th Street. Firefighters reported heavy flames coming from the garage. The blaze then spread to a neighboring house. Fire officials said that crews […]
DIXON, IL
Missing Milwaukee toddler found dead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old Major Harris ended tragically on Thursday afternoon after police confirmed that the body of the young toddler was recovered. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Major Harris, who was the son of a recent homicide victim, was found dead near 35th and Rohr, in Milwaukee, […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
