Rockford woman killed in shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford woman has been killed after a shooting.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Lori Drive around 12 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. A 36-year-old female reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. A car with a shattered window was found on the scene as well.

Rockford Police asked that residents avoid the area while they investigate.

