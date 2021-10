My roommate and I were both student-athletes at our undergraduate college. She was a golfer, and I was, obviously, a swimmer. A few days ago we got to talking about the point in our time as a student-athlete where we realized that we were cut out for playing collegiate sports. The point where things started to click into place. The turning point, if you will. One of my roommate’s big turning points was a particularly low round of golf. One that set the momentum for the next few years for her. I got to thinking about my turning point, and I realized that I could come up over the span of my swimming career that I would consider turning points.

