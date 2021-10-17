Cooler Weather With Showers Possible Forecast Through Tuesday for San Diego County

A couple strolls along the sidewalk at La Jolla Shores. Photo by Chris Stone

Increasing onshore flow was forecast to spread cooler and more humid air in inland San Diego County Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Gusty westerly winds were predicted to develop over the mountains and deserts by Sunday afternoon, building the marine layer sharply into Monday morning when clouds and fog should reach the mountain slopes and passes. Some drizzle or light rain showers were possible west of the mountains.

Along the outer coast, areas of light showers and drizzle may be possible late Sunday night through Monday morning.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are expected to reach 73 degrees, 78 in the western valleys, 73 in the mountains and 91 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

Monday was expected to be the coolest day of the week with temperatures well below average and gusty westerly winds in the mountains and deserts, the NWS said.

Fair and warmer weather follows for the remainder of the workweek, with some coastal low clouds and fog during the nights and mornings.

City News Service contributed to this article.