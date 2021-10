David Ortiz is live-tweeting the Red Sox-Rays ALDS and his reactions are hilarious. David Ortiz went from being the face of the Red Sox to being a Red Sox fan. Of all the players who came through the franchise and are now retired, few are as dialed in or focused on the team as Big Papi. Of course, he has a lifetime contract with the team to do all manner of things, including mentoring players, making fun of the Yankees, pretty much just being around to make us all happy, as he did for the 13 years he wore the uniform.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO