How A Mystical American River Can Run Through Your Living Room

Should hunting tags be awarded to private landowners who provide important habitat for public wildlife? PERC says incentivizing conservation on private land is essential. EDITOR'S NOTE: In a recent op-ed written about Montana's new laws deemed hostile to wolves and grizzly bears, a group of veteran land and wildlife managers, scientists and public servants led by Dr. Christopher Servheen with 1500 years of experience described Bozeman-based PERC (the Property and Environment Research Center) as "an organization that promotes privatizing wildlife and giving big landowners special elk permits that they can sell in exchange for some limited public hunting access." In particular, they criticized the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission and PERC's promotion of transferrable landowner hunting tags offered as incentives to private land owners who provide important habitat for public wildlife. They wrote that "the Commission, in a hastily organized and minimally advertised zoom meeting on September 24th awarded the Wilks brothers eight trophy bull permits for their ranch in the Snowy Mountains. They get to award these eight permits to those '…who contribute to the success of the ranch.' This is privatization and commercialization of Montana wildlife for wealthy landowners, which is fully supported by the 2021 legislature and the governor. These eight bull permits are above and beyond what FWP biologists recommended for harvest in the area and the Commission awarded them anyway."

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO