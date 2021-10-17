Beagle And His New Adorable Best Friend | The Dodo

(WFRV) – Brothers Thunder and Strike visited Local 5 Live and they are looking for their forever homes!. I’m Thunder and I’m 5 months old! I’m an energetic kitten that loves to rough house! I would thrive in a home with numerous playmates because I never tire out! I also love to cuddle! I do want to be upfront that I am a special needs kitty though, so I’m hoping you’ll still love me. When I was a tiny kitten my littermates would suckle on something they weren’t supposed to which left me a tad….misshapen…. At this time everything is working just fine and I use my litterbox, but once I am full grown I may require surgery to correct my condition to prevent me from having a urine blockage. Again, I hope you can love me as I am and promise to care for me as I get older.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO