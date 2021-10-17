CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Beagle And His New Adorable Best Friend | The Dodo

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen this beagle's new kitten best friend uses her ear as a blanket!....

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Mini Horse Tries So Hard To Make His Very First Friend | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Teeny tiny horse couldn't make a single friend — until he met a dog who was bigger than him ❤️. To see more amazing miniature horse rescues, follow along on TikTok https://thedo.do/teddytinyhorseTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
ANIMALS
Kokomo Perspective

Golden Retriever Preps Little Boy For His New Role As Big Brother | The Dodo Soulmates

Golden retriever forms the most magical bond with this baby — who starts throwing the ball to get him to play when he's only 8 months old! 😍. Join Clifford the Big Red Dog for the BIGGEST family comedy of the year when #CliffordMovie hits theatres and Paramount+ November 10. Watch trailer: https://thedo.do/cliffordmovie.
PETS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Picky Kitten Refuses To Give Up His Bottle | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Getting this kitten to eat his meals is exactly like dealing with a toddler — he tries a classic trick to get out of it! 😹. To see more of Earl's shenanigans follow along on TikTok https://thedo.do/earlTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodo#Beagle#Chlea
homenewshere.com

Lovebird Rides His Dog Sister Around The House | The Dodo Odd Couples

Lovebirds normally need a companion bird — but this one rides everywhere on his dog sister's back!. Keep up with Mango and Bella on Instagram: http://thedo.do/mangoandbella57 and TikTok: http://thedo.do/mangoandbella_. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
ANIMALS
wearegreenbay.com

Could Thunder or Strike be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Brothers Thunder and Strike visited Local 5 Live and they are looking for their forever homes!. I’m Thunder and I’m 5 months old! I’m an energetic kitten that loves to rough house! I would thrive in a home with numerous playmates because I never tire out! I also love to cuddle! I do want to be upfront that I am a special needs kitty though, so I’m hoping you’ll still love me. When I was a tiny kitten my littermates would suckle on something they weren’t supposed to which left me a tad….misshapen…. At this time everything is working just fine and I use my litterbox, but once I am full grown I may require surgery to correct my condition to prevent me from having a urine blockage. Again, I hope you can love me as I am and promise to care for me as I get older.
PETS
froggyweb.com

Lost Beagle

Penny (“Little Dog”) is a 13 yr old female spayed Beagle. She is about 20 lbs, white and brown/tan in color and looks “old.” Her vision and hearing are diminished and she is a special needs/Hospice pet that requires medication daily. She’s very friendly and is mirco-chipped. She is not wearing a collar and was last seen 10/11/21 south of Sabin at the corner of County 11 and 130th Ave S heading in a northerly direction.
PETS
news-shield.com

Man Gives Every Dog He Saves The Best Life | The Dodo Heroes

This guy sold his nightclub to save thousands of dogs ❤️. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: https://thedo.do/takis and https://thedo.do/takispatron. Follow him on Facebook for updates: https://thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
petpress.net

230+ Swedish Cat Names For Your Cute And Adorable Feline Friend

Do you want Swedish-sounding cat names? Then Swedish is the way to go. In this article, we’ll give you a bunch of Swedish cat names that would make your purring companion sound like royalty. Here are some Swedish words that can be used as Swedish cat names. Bear in mind...
PETS
Mysuncoast.com

Make-a-Wish gives Sarasota girl her new best friend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 6-year-old Ava Melberth knew exactly what she wanted from Make-a-Wish Southern Florida. The six-year-old Sarasota resident has been battling brain cancer and recently conquered two surgeries, six weeks of radiation, and seven months of chemotherapy. During the tough times, Ava has kept a positive attitude and lived life to the fullest, never losing sight of the desire to have a puppy of her own.
SARASOTA, FL
Tyla

Stacey Solomon Admits 'Adult Nappies' Are Her New Best Friend

Stacey Solomon has admitted 'adult nappies' are her 'new best friend' after she welcomed baby Rose earlier this month. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey explained how a fan had asked whether having a newborn made her 'broody' for another. Shocked, Stacey explained: "I take my hat off to anyone...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy