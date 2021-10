BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County man was arrested early Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting, deputies said. Burke County deputies were called to a reported shooting on Royce Drive in Morganton just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 20. When deputies got to the home, they found a man outside the house who was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Rodney Howard Sanders.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO