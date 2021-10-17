Packers' Josh Myers: Questionable to return

The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line reunion lasted all of four plays. The Packers were thrilled to go into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field with Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins back in the lineup after he’d missed three games with an ankle injury. And with rookie center Josh Myers back after missing last week’s win over Cincinnati with a finger injury that dated back to the season-opener against New Orleans, the Packers had their modified preferred starting lineup — sans five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, of course — finally back on the field together.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO