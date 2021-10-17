CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers' Josh Myers: Questionable to return

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Myers (knee) is questionable to return Sunday against...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur provides big update on Packers’ Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers with Bears looming

A big NFC North rivalry will come to the light in Week 6 as the Green Bay Packers head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Green Bay sits at 4-1 while the Bears are 3-2. The Packers have gotten it done in large part this year with a makeshift offensive line. On Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur provided a promising update on two offensive lineman in Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers.
NFL
chatsports.com

Josh Myers will miss Bengals game with finger injury

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur indicated during his Friday press conference that rookie center Josh Myers will miss Sunday's game with the Bengals due to a lingering finger injury. LaFleur said Myers had been playing through the injury, and indeed he was a listed on the injury report...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Bears#American Football
chatsports.com

Packers center Josh Myers leaves Bears game with knee injury

The Green Bay Packers have had a rough go early on in the first half of their week six game against the Chicago Bears. Not only have the Bears jumped out to an early lead, but the Packers have seen one of their biggest players, literally and figuratively, leave the field with an injury.
NFL
Parsons Sun

Packers’ offensive line regains Elgton Jenkins, loses Josh Myers — and gets the job done again

The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line reunion lasted all of four plays. The Packers were thrilled to go into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field with Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins back in the lineup after he’d missed three games with an ankle injury. And with rookie center Josh Myers back after missing last week’s win over Cincinnati with a finger injury that dated back to the season-opener against New Orleans, the Packers had their modified preferred starting lineup — sans five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, of course — finally back on the field together.
NFL
247Sports

Packers’ Myers likely to miss a couple of games with knee injury

The Green Bay Packers will be without their preferred option at center for at least a couple of games, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Wednesday. Josh Myers, the team’s second-round pick who entered his rookie year as the outright starter, suffered a knee injury on the Packers’ fourth play from scrimmage on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Packers.com

Packers place C/G Josh Myers on injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers elevated G ﻿Ben Braden﻿ from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday as a COVID-19 replacement and placed C/G ﻿Josh Myers﻿ on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Saturday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.
NFL
FanSided

Packers to be without starting center Josh Myers at least three weeks

The Packers are placing rookie center Josh Myers on injured reserve. The Green Bay Packers will be without starting center Josh Myers for a while longer. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are placing Myers on injured reserve. This means he’ll have to miss a minimum of three games....
NFL
247Sports

Packers send Myers to injured reserve, elevate Braden ahead of Sunday

A sporadic rookie season continues for Josh Myers, who now finds himself on injured reserve. The Green Bay Packers' starting center — and No. 62 overall pick — suffered a knee injury on the fourth play from scrimmage last week against the Chicago Bears. Head coach Matt LaFleur didn't believe it was a season-ending blow to the team's offensive line, however, he did confirm that Myers would be sidelined for a couple of games.
NFL
NFL

