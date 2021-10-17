Packers' Josh Myers: Questionable to return

GREEN BAY - Gradually, the Green Bay Packers are starting to look like themselves offensively. They still have a ways to go to be the highest-scoring offense in the NFL as they were a year ago, but some of the parts they’ve been missing along the way to a 4-1 start are nearing return.
A big NFC North rivalry will come to the light in Week 6 as the Green Bay Packers head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Green Bay sits at 4-1 while the Bears are 3-2. The Packers have gotten it done in large part this year with a makeshift offensive line. On Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur provided a promising update on two offensive lineman in Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur indicated during his Friday press conference that rookie center Josh Myers will miss Sunday's game with the Bengals due to a lingering finger injury. LaFleur said Myers had been playing through the injury, and indeed he was a listed on the injury report...
The knee injury suffered by Green Bay Packers rookie center Josh Myers on the first series of Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears isn’t expected to end his season. Coach Matt LaFleur said he felt bad about the playcall that caused the injury, but he also quelled fears that the injury could end the season of the Packers’ starting center.
The return of Josh Myers was short-lived for the Green Bay Packers offensive line. The rookie center hurt his knee and had to leave the game on the first series of Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. After starting the first four games at center, Myers missed last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a finger injury.
The Green Bay Packers have had a rough go early on in the first half of their week six game against the Chicago Bears. Not only have the Bears jumped out to an early lead, but the Packers have seen one of their biggest players, literally and figuratively, leave the field with an injury.
The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line reunion lasted all of four plays. The Packers were thrilled to go into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field with Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins back in the lineup after he’d missed three games with an ankle injury. And with rookie center Josh Myers back after missing last week’s win over Cincinnati with a finger injury that dated back to the season-opener against New Orleans, the Packers had their modified preferred starting lineup — sans five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, of course — finally back on the field together.
The Green Bay Packers will be without their preferred option at center for at least a couple of games, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Wednesday. Josh Myers, the team’s second-round pick who entered his rookie year as the outright starter, suffered a knee injury on the Packers’ fourth play from scrimmage on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
The Packers escaped Chicago's Soldier Field with a 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears, but did not escape the physical grind of a rivalry game without injury. Rookie center Josh Myers was lost on the first series due to a knee injury. He appeared to injure it while in a pile of players. He went to the locker room and did not return.
The Green Bay Packers elevated G Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday as a COVID-19 replacement and placed C/G Josh Myers on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Saturday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.
The Packers are placing rookie center Josh Myers on injured reserve. The Green Bay Packers will be without starting center Josh Myers for a while longer. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are placing Myers on injured reserve. This means he’ll have to miss a minimum of three games....
A sporadic rookie season continues for Josh Myers, who now finds himself on injured reserve. The Green Bay Packers' starting center — and No. 62 overall pick — suffered a knee injury on the fourth play from scrimmage last week against the Chicago Bears. Head coach Matt LaFleur didn't believe it was a season-ending blow to the team's offensive line, however, he did confirm that Myers would be sidelined for a couple of games.
